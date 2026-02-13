Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe apologises for immigration remarks

MANCHESTER UNITED co-owner Jim Ratcliffe apologised on Thursday for his “choice of language” after saying the “UK has been colonised by immigrants”.

The Monaco-based billionaire, founder of the Ineos oil and chemicals company, made the remarks in a television interview in which he suggested “huge levels of immigration” to the UK had harmed the economy.

Following calls for Ratcliffe to apologise, including from prime minister Keir Starmer, the 73-year-old said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.”

Manchester-born Ratcliffe added: “My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone.

“It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK.”

A spokesman for Starmer reacted by saying: “The Prime Minister asked for an apology, and one's been issued, and it's absolutely right that Jim Ratcliffe has apologised for that language.”

United later issued a statement which made no direct reference to Ratcliffe but stressed the club’s commitment to equality.

“Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club,” the statement said. “Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters reflect the history and heritage of Manchester, a city that anyone can call home.”

It added: “Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent. We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride.”

Ratcliffe told Sky News on Wednesday: “You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK is being colonised. It's costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.”

His comments could lead to a possible disciplinary charge of “bringing the game into disrepute” by England’s governing Football Association.

During his Sky interview, Ratcliffe, who said his “unpopular” decisions at Old Trafford were now bearing fruit following United’s recent on-field resurgence, cited erroneous statistics that the UK population was 58 million in 2020 and that “now it's 70 million”.

Population estimates by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the country’s population was in fact 67 million in mid-2020 and just under 70 million in mid-2024.

Hours later, Starmer urged Ratcliffe to apologise for the “offensive and wrong” comments.

The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said that while calling for immigration curbs was “one thing”, portraying those who arrived in Britain “as a hostile invading force is quite another”.

Kick It Out, a UK-based body seeking to counter racism in football, called the remarks “disgraceful and deeply divisive”.

“In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it's worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants,” Kick It Out said.

Several United supporters’ groups also criticised the comments.

(With inputs from agencies)