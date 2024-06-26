  • Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Man arrested for targeting MPs with flirtatious messages

The Met’s Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team is carrying out an investigation following reports of unsolicited messages sent to MPs

File photo of House of Commons proceedings – Representative Image – UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

By: Shajil Kumar

A man has been arrested in connection with an operation that targeted British politicians and journalists working in parliament with unsolicited and flirtatious messages, police said on Wednesday.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and committing offences under the Online Safety Act. He was taken into custody where he remains,” London’s Metropolitan Police (Met) said in a statement.

“The arrest relates to an investigation being carried out by the Met’s Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team following reports of unsolicited messages sent to MPs and others. The investigation remains ongoing.”

One MP William Wragg resigned from the governing Conservative Party in April after admitting he had he replied to the messages with intimate photos and then handed over the phone numbers of colleagues. (Reuters)

