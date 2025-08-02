Man found guilty of assaulting police in Manchester Airport incident

A MAN has been convicted of assaulting two police officers and a member of the public during a violent altercation at Manchester Airport, which was widely shared on social media last summer.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, from Rochdale, was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court of attacking PC Lydia Ward, PC Ellie Cook and a bystander during the incident on July 23, 2024, reported the Times.

However, the jury could not reach a verdict on separate charges against him and his brother, Muhammad Amaad, 26, relating to an alleged assault on PC Zachary Marsden.

The Crown Prosecution Service is now considering whether to seek a retrial on the unresolved charges. The case centred on two confrontations—one at a Starbucks café inside Terminal 2, and the other in the airport car park.

The court heard that the Amaaz brothers had gone to the airport with their young nephew to pick up their mother, Shameem Akhtar, who had flown in from Pakistan. Akhtar claimed she had been racially abused and harassed on the flight by another passenger, Abdulkareem Ismaeil.

As the family passed the Starbucks around 8.20pm, Akhtar spotted Ismaeil inside. The brothers entered the café, where Amaaz headbutted and punched Ismaeil in front of his family. Amaaz later told the court that Ismaeil had been threatening him.

Shortly afterwards, police caught up with the family near the car park payment area. PC Marsden approached Amaaz to arrest him, but a struggle followed. The prosecution accused both brothers of attacking Marsden. The jury, however, could not agree on that charge.

Amaaz was convicted of punching both PC Cook and PC Ward, breaking Ward’s nose. Footage from police body cameras showed officers using force to subdue him, including a taser.

Marsden denied using excessive violence, claiming he had stamped his foot to retrieve his radio cable. Other footage captured an officer telling Amaad: “If you move, I will smash your f***ing face in.”

The defence argued that the brothers acted in self-defence after being grabbed by police without warning. Amaaz said he believed PC Marsden was going to “batter him to death”, while Amaad thought they were under attack.

Prosecutor Paul Greaney KC urged the jury to focus on the seriousness of the assault on officers, warning that Marsden had feared for his firearm being taken in an airport setting. Amaaz was remanded in custody ahead of a bail hearing.



Greater Manchester Police said they supported the jury’s verdicts and remain committed to any further proceedings. GMP Federation chair Mike Peake said the case highlighted the risks officers face:

“Thirty-five officers are assaulted every week in Greater Manchester. We are bloodied and bruised.”

Chief constable Sir Stephen Watson added, “While disappointed the full prosecution was not secured, we support a retrial and thank the jury for their work on this complex case.”