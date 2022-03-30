Man charged with attempted murder after Indian student stabbed in London restaurant

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Indian man has been charged with attempted murder after a female student from Kerala was stabbed inside a restaurant in east London.

Sriram Ambarla, 23, was arrested from Hyderabad Wala biryani restaurant in East Ham for stabbing Sona Biju, who worked part-time as a waitress at the food outlet, on Friday (25). Ambarla was arrested later on the day.

Biju is said to be in a serious, but stable, condition, the hospital staff said.

The accused, who appeared before Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday (28), was remanded in custody for the next court appearance on April 25.

“Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a woman in her early 20s with stab injuries. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious, but stable, condition,” a Metropolitan Police statement said.

“The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 3946/25Mar. To remain anonymous contact ‘Crimestoppers’ on 0800 555 1111.”

The police have been trying to investigate the motive behind the incident and have appealed to people with information to contact them.

CCTV footage appears to show the moment of the attack on Friday afternoon at the restaurant.

It is believed the victim was serving her alleged attacker as a customer before he stabbed her with a knife, with other customers and staff being threatened against intervening.

Sayuran Siva, who works nearby, told the Evening Standard: “As the girl came out to give the food the attacker grabbed her hand and started stabbing. Normally we buy our food from there, she is a very nice girl. She is innocent.”

“The University of East London is aware of an incident on 25 March involving two students at the Hyderabad Wala restaurant in East Ham. We are providing support to those involved and cooperating with the Metropolitan Police, who are investigating the incident,” the university said in a statement.

According to the police, the accused does not have a permanent address in London.

