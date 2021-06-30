Website Logo
  Wednesday, June 30, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951
News

Malta, Madeira and Balearics added to UK’s travel green list

There are some restrictive measures in Malta for UK travellers. (Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi)

By: SattwikBiswal

MALTA, Madeira and the Balearic Islands have been added to UK’s travel green list, with the earlier overseas destinations including the Caribbean islands.

Now the holidaymakers travelling to these areas no longer have to self-isolate on their return to the UK.

However, if the Covid situation changes in these countries then they are at risk to be moved to the amber or red list.

The UK government has advised people not to travel to amber destinations, although travelling there is not against the law. Those who intend to travel to a amber list country, must take Covid tests before departure and after their return, along with completing a passenger locator form and quarantining for 10 days.

Red list countries present higher risk from Covid, and UK travellers should not visit “except in the most extreme of circumstances”.

There are some restrictive measures in Malta for UK travellers including Portugal. Their government said travellers need to quarantine for 14 days unless they can prove they received their second vaccine dose a fortnight before arrival.

While Malta is only allowing double-vaccinated people in from Wednesday (30).

In Spain, UK travellers need to prove they are fully vaccinated, or provide a negative PCR test on arrival. This includes travellers to the Balearics.

The full list of destinations added to the green list:

Europe: The Balearic Islands (which include Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca and Formentera), Malta and Madeira

Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos Islands

Other: Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory and Pitcairn
Six destinations have been added to the government’s red list – the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

