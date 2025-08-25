Skip to content
Malayalam musician Sushin Shyam calls out Netflix after ‘Splinter Cell’ trailer uses ‘Aavesham’ track without credit

The Malayalam composer behind The Last Dance highlights lack of recognition as fans rally on YouTube while AR Rahman shows support.

Sushin Shyam

Sushin Shyam questions Netflix after Splinter Cell trailer uses his Aavesham track without credit

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights

  • Composer Sushin Shyam points out lack of credit in Splinter Cell: Deathwatch trailer
  • The teaser uses Aavesham track The Last Dance without naming him or singer Hanumankind
  • Netflix has not responded to the omission despite rising fan comments
  • Sushin shares upcoming projects with Suriya, Fahadh Faasil, and Priyadarshan

Malayalam composer Sushin Shyam has raised concerns about Netflix’s Splinter Cell trailer using his Aavesham track without credit. The teaser for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch features parts of The Last Dance from the Fahadh Faasil-starrer, but neither Shyam nor rapper Hanumankind were acknowledged. In a YouTube comment under the official trailer, Shyam thanked Netflix but added it “would’ve been even cooler if my name had made it to the credits too.” Fans have since flooded the comments demanding recognition. The streaming platform has yet to issue a response.

Sushin Shyam questions Netflix after Splinter Cell trailer uses his Aavesham track without credit


Why is Sushin Shyam questioning Netflix’s Splinter Cell trailer?

The debate began when fans noticed familiar beats from Aavesham in the Splinter Cell: Deathwatch teaser, which was released on Netflix’s official channel. The track, The Last Dance, had gained popularity during the 2022 release of Aavesham and was widely praised for its experimental sound.

Shyam’s absence from the credits sparked discussion on YouTube, with many users pointing out that international studios often fail to recognise South Asian artists. By posting his own reply, the composer confirmed the use of his music and called out the missing credit. Neither Netflix nor Ubisoft, which owns the Splinter Cell franchise, has addressed the matter.

Sushin Shyam's deleted YouTube comment thanking Netflix but questioning the missing credit for his Aavesham track in Splinter Cell


Which Aavesham track was used in Splinter Cell?

The track in question is The Last Dance, composed by Sushin Shyam and performed by Hanumankind. In Aavesham, the song played during a high-energy sequence and quickly became a fan favourite. Its inclusion in a global Netflix property like Splinter Cell in fact, highlights how Malayalam cinema’s music is reaching international audiences.

However, the lack of credit has raised questions about licensing transparency. Fans are now asking whether the omission was an oversight or part of a wider issue with music usage in trailers.

- YouTube youtu.be


What projects is Sushin Shyam working on next?

Despite the controversy, Shyam continues to expand his filmography across industries. He is scoring music for Balan, directed by Chidambaram and produced by KVN Productions, which has also announced projects with stars like Vijay and Yash. He is also composing for Tharun Moorthy’s Torpedo, starring Fahadh Faasil, Naslen, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi.

Shyam confirmed he will also be part of Tamil actor Suriya’s next film, marking another major milestone in his career. Additionally, he has been roped in for a Hindi thriller directed by Priyadarshan, proving his growing presence in Indian cinema beyond Malayalam.

Composer Sushin Shyam is also working on films with Suriya, Fahadh Faasil and Priyadarshan


How did AR Rahman surprise Sushin Shyam?

Away from the credit row, the composer recently celebrated what he described as his “first real fanboy moment.” Legendary musician AR Rahman followed him on Instagram, leaving Shyam both emotional and grateful. He shared a screenshot of Rahman’s message along with Roobaroo from Rang De Basanti, calling it a moment he will always cherish.

