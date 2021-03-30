Majority of ethnic minority people in Britain believe the royal family is racist, reveals survey

A NEW survey has revealed that a majority of ethnic minority Britons believe the royal family is racist and many don’t want the monarchy to continue.







A YouGov survey has found out that 43 per cent of non-white voters believe the royal family holds racist views, whilst 27 believed they were ‘very much not a racist family’, reported The Daily Mail.

According to The Times report, on the whole 55 per cent of the UK believes the royals are not racist, with 20 per cent of the opinion that they are.

The poll, conducted days after Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, asked 504 people from ethnic minority backgrounds whether the UK should ‘continue to have a monarchy in the future’ to which 43 per cent said yes, but 40 per cent wanted an elected head of state.







Almost half, 49 per cent, of those asked said they believed Prince Harry and Meghan had been treated unfairly by the royals. While 24 per cent said they had fair treatment, The Daily Mail report added.

During the interview, Meghan told Oprah that a relative of Harry asked him ‘how dark’ their unborn child would be and said that Archie being mixed-race was a ‘problem’ for the royals after Oprah asked her if they were worried their son would be ‘too brown’.

Meghan then said Archie may have been denied the title of prince because he is mixed-race, but has never been told.







“Our polling of ethnic-minority attitudes suggests the royal family need to mend some fences,” Anthony Wells, director of YouGov, told The Times.

He added that there was a negative perception of Charles and Camilla among ethnic minority voters, the Queen, Prince William and Kate, ‘all have strongly positive ratings’.

The survey found 67 per cent of non-white voters thought positively of the Queen, the paper reports.







Earlier this month, Prince William insisted the royals were ‘very much not a racist family’ as he and wife Kate visited a school in East London to support a youth mental health support service.

Recently, The Mail On Sunday revealed that The Queen would appoint a diversity tsar to modernise the Monarchy to boost the Palace’s diversity initiative.

As part of a major drive encompassing Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace, aides will undertake a ‘listen and learn’ exercise over the coming weeks which will involve speaking to a range of businesses and individuals about how the Monarchy can improve representation, The Daily Mail report said.





