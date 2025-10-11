Mago Capital buys Notting Hill Gate Estate for £180 million

Highlights

Prideview powers Mago’s expansion

Mago Capital has purchased the 145,000 square – foot Notting Hill Gate Estate in London for £180 million from Frogmore and Morgan Stanley. The purchase is part of its push to expand its £500 million Central London portfolio, through Prideview Group deal. The company has been actively buying premium properties across Central London.

For Prideview Group, this is another important achievement. The firm has completed over £200 million in Central London deals so far this year, becoming a significant player in the premium property market.

"We've always believed in the long-term value of prime London real estate, and this deal reinforces that," said Jesal Patel, Principal at Prideview Group. "We were able to move quickly with Mago Capital to secure an exceptional property in one of London's most iconic locations."

Ed de Stefano from Tydus Real Estate, told BE news, "The Notting Hill Estate provided a fantastic opportunity to acquire a 100 per cent prime, recently redeveloped, mixed-use estate, in one of central London's most affluent submarkets."

The deal involved several specialists including Tydus Real Estate, Freedman + Hilmi, and Brotherton, showing how complex such large property purchases can be. Prideview Group's investment arm, Eastway Estates, sits on Mago Capital's board and will support their future property acquisitions.

Looking forward, Prideview Group wants to manage £1 billion worth of property within the next 12 to 24 months. The firm is looking to work with investment funds, property agents, brokers, and other property companies to buy more assets.



