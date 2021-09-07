Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222

CRICKET

‘Lord’ Thakur proves his worth in India’s Oval triumph

Shardul Thakur celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing England opener Rory Burns. (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ROHIT SHARMA took the player-of-the-match award and Jasprit Bumrah produced what pundits called the “spell of the summer” but Shardul Thakur’s role was no less important in fashioning India’s victory in the fourth Test against England on Monday (6).

The team led by Virat Kohli produced a bowling masterclass on a flat deck at The Oval to prevail by 157 runs and go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.

India conceded a 99-run first innings lead but Rohit’s century powered them to 466 in their second innings before Bumrah and company dismantled England on the final day.

Unlike Rohit and Bumrah, Thakur’s contribution – two fifties and three crucial wickets – was more spread out and with both the ball and the bat.

“I thought Shardul’s was a match-winning effort. To be honest, he deserved the Man of the Match as well for the performance he put,” Rohit said after collecting his award.

Put into bat, India were 127 for 7 when number eight batsman Thakur launched a spectacular counter-attack to top-score for his side with 57.

The 36-ball blitz not only lent respectability to the Indian total but also lifted the morale of a team, who had been let down by their frontline batsmen.

With the ball in hand, the right-arm bowler dismissed Ollie Pope, whose 81 was the highest score in England’s first innings.

Thakur made a breezy 60 in the second innings and claimed two crucial wickets to clear the path for India’s victory.

Chasing 368, England were cruising at 100 for no loss when Thakur dismissed Rory Burns to break the stand.

The 29-year-old, dubbed “Lord Shardul” by fans on social media, effectively sealed the match when he dismissed England’s in-form captain Joe Root for 36.

“If you look at the impact performance we were looking for from the lower middle order, I think what Shardul has done in this game has to be remembered for a long time,” Kohli said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Kohli hails Indian bowlers, Root wants England to be ‘ruthless’
Sports
Pakistan head coach Misbah and bowling coach Waqar step down
HEADLINE STORY
Ganguly: India cricket ahead of the rest
HEADLINE STORY
India go 2-1 up after Bumrah, Umesh bowling show
HEADLINE STORY
Six young cricketers get scholarships under ECB’s South Asian Plan
CRICKET
India coach Shastri tests Covid-19 positive, support staff isolate
Sports
Defiant Sharma sees India into slender lead over England
Sports
Pitch invader arrested on suspicion of assault after Bairstow collision
HEADLINE STORY
‘A cultural thing’: Cricket defines British-Indian identity
Sports
Pope and Woakes edge England ahead of India in fourth Test
Sports
Bangladesh beat New Zealand in thriller despite Latham heroics
CRICKET
India fight back with Root wicket after 191 all out
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
EXCLUSIVE: A “liftetime of opportunity missed”
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Criminalising a generation of Asians’
Anil Kapoor on 20 years of Nayak: I knew I…
Lockdown weight gain put people at risk of type 2…
Indian court allows shorter dose gap for those who ‘pay’…
Guantanamo 9/11 trial restarts; defendants include 2 Pakistanis