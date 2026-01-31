The peace table: Justice, biryani, and the London neighbour

Until a neighbour’s German Shepherd bit our driver, I believed my life in London was a bed of roses. We lived in a building where courtesy meant invisibility; you nodded in the corridor, held the lift, and minded your own business. I thought this was harmony. I didn't realise it was merely a fragile silence.

Our days were orderly until that afternoon. The dog was large and restless, owned by an older British couple whose adult son often paced the flat like a guest who had overstayed his welcome. When the dog lunged at our driver—a steady, ex-army man who had survived far worse—the owners didn't apologise. They shrugged. In their view, a dog biting a stranger was an act of nature, like rain in November.

The indifference shook me more than the incident itself. We tried humility first. We made quiet requests for restraint, believing that being reasonable would invite cooperation. But in London, I discovered that quiet virtue is often mistaken for permission to be overpowered. My "Indian humility," shaped by the idea that goodness invites goodness, was failing me.

The decision to go to court wasn’t born of malice, but of fear.

Stepping into the Magistrate's Court was a cultural rupture. I had imagined British justice as a scene of polished wood and calm voices. Instead, it smelled of damp wool and floor cleaner. I sat on a hard bench, surrounded by people from every corner of London, all clutched by their own versions of crisis.

When our neighbours arrived, they sat with a practiced, "stiff-upper-lip" boredom. I searched their faces for remorse but found only a flat, cold uninterestedness. I realised then that we had been living on the same floor but in different moral universes.

Inside the courtroom, I felt a new pressure rising. When the neighbours spoke as though the attack was a minor inconvenience, the old instinct to soften my stance evaporated. I realised that to protect what is gentle, you must first be unyielding. I spoke firmly, without apology. The judge listened, and the verdict was brief: the dog could not remain.

Winning, however, felt hollow. The corridor outside our flat became a minefield of tension. Every time a door opened, my body stiffened. I had secured safety, but I had unsettled the peace. In London, the walls are thick, but the silence between them was now charged with bitterness.

It was my brother who suggested the unthinkable: "We must host them for dinner."

The idea felt absurd. Invite the people we had just defeated in a legal battle? But the more I thought about it, the more I recognised the impulse as something ancient. In my culture, a neighbour is not just someone who lives next door; they are part of your circle. Justice creates boundaries, but it is hospitality that builds bridges.

Namrata Thakkar LinkedIn

Our home chef began to cook. The kitchen soon filled with the aroma of ginger, garlic, and spices blooming in hot oil. We prepared a lavish feast: a layered lamb biryani, rich kofta simmering in a thickened sauce, and blistered butter naan. We did not measure portions. You do not measure when you are trying to restore a soul.

When the neighbours arrived, they looked as though they expected an ambush. But my brother greeted them simply, explaining that this was never about winning—it was about living together without fear.

The first bite of food changed the room. Shoulders relaxed. The son, initially avoidant, asked about the spices. The woman nodded slowly, her mouth finally softening from its tight line. We didn't become best friends that night, but the sharpness eased.

I learned that day that love for one’s neighbour isn't sentimental. Sometimes it demands the grit of a courtroom, but once the hard part is over, it asks you to set a table. Not to forget what happened—but to decide what happens next.