Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Homicides in London fall to lowest level in more than a decade

“Many people have been trying to talk London down, but the evidence tells a very different story,” mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

Metropolitan Police

Police said London’s homicide rate per capita was also the lowest since records began in 1997.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 12, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

LONDON recorded its lowest number of homicides since 2014 last year, according to UK police data released on Monday, as mayor Sadiq Khan continues to face criticism over crime in the capital.

The figures showed there were 97 homicides in 2025. Police said London’s homicide rate per capita was also the lowest since records began in 1997.

“Many people have been trying to talk London down, but the evidence tells a very different story,” Khan said in a statement.

“It’s clear that our sustained focus on being both tough on crime and tough on the complex causes of crime is working,” he added.

Khan has been criticised by Conservative and far-right politicians in the UK, as well as figures such as Elon Musk, who have said crime in London has increased. Some critics have linked the claims to the mayor’s pro-immigration stance.

The Labour politician, who became London’s first Muslim mayor in 2016, has also faced Islamophobic abuse on social media.

“The statistics speak for themselves. London is a safe place to live, work and visit. Thanks to the work of our dedicated officers, violent crime has reduced, and homicides are at their lowest levels since 2014,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police said violent incidents resulting in injuries were down by a fifth since 2014. Data from the National Health Service showed hospital admissions after stabbings in London fell by nearly 30 per cent over the past five years.

They added that London’s homicide rate per capita was lower than in cities including New York, Paris, Los Angeles and Berlin, despite population growth.

The data did not include other crime categories such as theft and sexual offences.

The anti-immigration Reform UK party said last week that tackling crime in London would be a priority ahead of local elections in May and the 2028 mayoral election. Its mayoral candidate Laila Cunningham said London “is no longer safe”, especially for women.

Police data also showed 117,211 mobile phones were stolen in London in 2024, up 25 per cent from 91,481 in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

homicide figureslondon crimemetropolitan policesadiq khan

Related News

One dead in UK as Storm Goretti brings record winds
News

One dead in UK as Storm Goretti brings record winds

Modi offers prayers at Somnath Temple, leads Shaurya Yatra
News

Modi offers prayers at Somnath Temple, leads Shaurya Yatra

Modi-Trump-Getty
Featured

India looks beyond US as trade deal talks stall

Three Indians among crew on Russian tanker seized by US
News

Three Indians among crew on Russian tanker seized by US

More For You

London shows diversity as a strength says Sadiq Khan, hitting back at Trump

Trump has repeatedly criticised Khan, calling him a "nasty person" who has done a "terrible job".

Getty Images

London shows diversity as a strength says Sadiq Khan, hitting back at Trump

Highlights

  • London's murder rate drops to lowest level per capita since records began.
  • Khan says London is 2.5 times safer than New York, 12 times safer than Chicago.
  • Mayor refuses to tell women what to wear, rejecting burka ban proposal.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has responded to Donald Trump's recent attacks, suggesting the US president "hates" the capital because it demonstrates diversity as a strength rather than weakness.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Khan, calling him a "nasty person" who has done a "terrible job". The president recently claimed there are "no-go" areas for police in London and told the BBC recently "Look at the crime you have in London. Today you have people being stabbed in the ass or worse."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us