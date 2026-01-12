Homicides in London fall to lowest level in more than a decade

LONDON recorded its lowest number of homicides since 2014 last year, according to UK police data released on Monday, as mayor Sadiq Khan continues to face criticism over crime in the capital.

The figures showed there were 97 homicides in 2025. Police said London’s homicide rate per capita was also the lowest since records began in 1997.

“Many people have been trying to talk London down, but the evidence tells a very different story,” Khan said in a statement.

“It’s clear that our sustained focus on being both tough on crime and tough on the complex causes of crime is working,” he added.

Khan has been criticised by Conservative and far-right politicians in the UK, as well as figures such as Elon Musk, who have said crime in London has increased. Some critics have linked the claims to the mayor’s pro-immigration stance.

The Labour politician, who became London’s first Muslim mayor in 2016, has also faced Islamophobic abuse on social media.

“The statistics speak for themselves. London is a safe place to live, work and visit. Thanks to the work of our dedicated officers, violent crime has reduced, and homicides are at their lowest levels since 2014,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police said violent incidents resulting in injuries were down by a fifth since 2014. Data from the National Health Service showed hospital admissions after stabbings in London fell by nearly 30 per cent over the past five years.

They added that London’s homicide rate per capita was lower than in cities including New York, Paris, Los Angeles and Berlin, despite population growth.

The data did not include other crime categories such as theft and sexual offences.

The anti-immigration Reform UK party said last week that tackling crime in London would be a priority ahead of local elections in May and the 2028 mayoral election. Its mayoral candidate Laila Cunningham said London “is no longer safe”, especially for women.

Police data also showed 117,211 mobile phones were stolen in London in 2024, up 25 per cent from 91,481 in 2019.

