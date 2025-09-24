Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lepra’s evidence of success in tackling hidden leprosy

Lepra’s evidence of success in tackling hidden leprosy

Lepra field officer conducting a community health check in Jamui, Bihar

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 24, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

AS THE WHO releases its annual data on leprosy, Lepra reports on its proven health impact in addressing one of the world’s oldest known diseases.

In global health, some diseases dominate headlines. Others don’t.

Leprosy is one of the world’s oldest known diseases, yet in 2025, it is still quietly causing disabilities, isolation, and impacts the lives of millions of people each year, mostly in the poorest and most disadvantaged parts of the world.

Lepra have spent the past 100 years tackling the human and systemic consequences of leprosy. And while it’s tempting to think of it as a disease of the past, the data tells a very different story. Today, Lepra work to bring global attention and institutional investment back to where it’s urgently needed – controlling leprosy, and delivering care, treatment, and lifelong support to the thousands upon thousands of people still affected every year.

Leprosy is still here. We just stopped looking.

Latest figures released from the World Health Organization show more than 170,000 new cases of leprosy were reported globally in 2024. But that number doesn’t tell the whole story as most people living with leprosy are never formally diagnosed.

The true figure is likely 4–5 times higher, hidden behind social stigma, fragile health systems, and a chronic lack of trained personnel. Millions may be living with undiagnosed leprosy, and each untreated case means the disease continues to spread quietly and slowly.

In India, where Lepra is most active, 58 per cent of 2024’s global leprosy cases were detected. Post COVID, an increase in Grade 2 disability (visible damage to hands, feet, eyes) at the time of diagnosis signalled that detection was coming was too late.

Why leprosy doesn’t get funded

One of the biggest paradoxes in global health is that leprosy is curable, preventable, and relatively inexpensive to address. Yet it remains woefully underfunded and neglected.

The reasons are mostly structural. Unlike malaria or polio, leprosy has no high-profile global campaign to keep it in the public eye. It is a disease which disproportionately impacts people living with the consequences of poverty, poor housing, and malnutrition, as these communities have little access to healthcare and often live in remote areas. Such challenges rarely offer quick or visible wins. And it carries a deep, persistent stigma; even after successfully completing treatment and being free from the disease, people affected are often shunned from society. That stigma breeds silence, and silence keeps leprosy invisible to policymakers and funders alike.

What works and why

Here’s the good news: we know how to control leprosy. Diagnosis and treatment are both effective and affordable, and early detection is the key to stopping transmission before it causes irreversible harm. In 2024 alone, Lepra teams screened over 300,000 people through targeted outreach, detecting thousands of new cases, many before disability occurred. Preventive treatment can further break the chain of transmission, but it is the combination of active case-finding and timely diagnosis that truly interrupts its spread. For those already affected, simple interventions such as protective footwear, ulcer care, and mental health support are small, cost-effective investments that deliver lifelong dividends.

Lepra’s ASPIRE programme in Bihar, India, delivered with Effect Hope, a Canadian global health organisation, shows how an integrated, district-wide approach can transform outcomes. By focusing on early detection, disability care, mental health, and gender equity, the programme demonstrates a model that delivers sustainable results.

In just three years, ASPIRE reached more than 2 million people through awareness campaigns, screened 1.2 million people, diagnosed 9,884 new cases and trained 2,500 frontline health workers to recognised the signs and symptoms of Skin NTDs; demonstrating the model’s efficacy and readiness to be scaled up and replicated across states.

A key driver of ASPIRE’s success has been the Rapid Enquiry Survey, a targeted and integrated case-finding strategy piloted in the Jamui district between 2022 and 2023. Working closely with the Government of Bihar, this approach led to extraordinary results, dramatically increasing the number of people diagnosed with leprosy, including children and those with advanced disability, and more than doubling the detection of lymphatic filariasis cases. These gains were achieved because hidden cases were actively sought out, diagnosed earlier, and connected to treatment, breaking the cycle of transmission and preventing lifelong disability.

When detection strategies are integrated, targeted, and properly resourced, they uncover the true scale of disease, strengthen government data, and ensure that resources reach the people who need them most.

In 2025, Lepra’s goal is to build on what works and expand it so that earlier diagnosis, better care, and stronger health systems become the standard in every community still living under the shadow of leprosy and lymphatic filariasis.

Next steps

2026 is a pivotal year for global health. With the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals now in their final sprint and universal health coverage front and centre, the global community has a rare opportunity to contribute meaningfully to controlling leprosy and other skin NTDs.

Yet this moment comes as funding for these diseases is steadily depleting, threatening to undo hard-won progress and leaving millions at risk of late diagnosis, disability, and exclusion.

Lepra doesn’t just treat the disease. It helps to build health systems that recognise, reach, and restore dignity to those left furthest behind. Lepra is scaling what works through expanding referral centres, investing in women-led community health delivery, and ensuring every pound is used to deliver measurable, sustainable impact.

The ‘missing millions’ deserve to be seen, supported, and included in the global health narrative. With continued awareness, Lepra can make 2026 the year leprosy is no longer called a disease of the past and instead recognised as a pressing priority of the present, one that Lepra has the tools and knowledge to control.

For further information on Lepra, please visit www.lepra.org. uk or email lepra@lepra.org.uk

world health organizationlepra

Related News

How Music Analytics Can Boost Your Career
Sponsored Feature

How Music Analytics Can Boost Your Career

More For You

How to Pick the Best Forex Trading Platform for Beginners

How to Pick the Best Forex Trading Platform for Beginners

Starting forex trading feels exciting until you face dozens of platforms all claiming to be the best. Most beginners pick the first one they see or fall for flashy marketing promises. Three months later, they're stuck with high fees, confusing tools, and mounting losses they could have avoided.

Your trading platform choice matters more than you think. A bad platform can cost you money through hidden fees, poor execution, and tools that work against beginners. A good platform helps you learn, keeps costs low, and grows with your skills as you improve.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Most Exciting Casino Games to Try Out

The Most Exciting Casino Games to Try Out

The casino world is filled with variety, from timeless table classics to innovative new releases that use cutting-edge technology. Whether you’re visiting a land-based venue or exploring your favourite casino online platform, there’s no shortage of engaging games to experience. Here’s a look at some of the most exciting casino games that players are enjoying right now.

1. Blackjack – Strategy Meets Simplicity

Blackjack has remained a favourite for decades, largely because of its simple rules combined with the chance to apply strategy. The objective is straightforward: beat the dealer’s hand without exceeding 21.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rise of Independent Online Casinos in the UK

Rise of Independent Online Casinos in the UK

The online gambling landscape in the UK has slowly but surely continued to be influenced by the rise of independent online casinos. It has led to increased competition, giving players more choices and promotions alongside established British casino sites.

In a shift from the norm, smaller online casinos are able to stand alone and operate with their own license. Interestingly, a younger audience is seemingly attracted to the slick designs, continuous promotions and competitive nature of the industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
How to Choose the Right Moving Service in North London

How to Choose the Right Moving Service in North London

House moves are hardly ever simple, particularly in North London, where narrow lanes, scarce parking, and busy timetables can make the process far more stressful than expected. Whether you’re moving a handful of belongings or your whole household, selecting the right removal service can make things far easier. This guide will show you how to decide, covering everything from defining your needs to checking if the movers work in an environmentally friendly way. Let’s dive in and get you sorted.

Understand Your Moving Needs

First things first: what exactly are you moving? It might sound obvious, but knowing the scale of your move is the foundation of finding the right service. Are you in a cosy flat with just a sofa, a telly, and a handful of boxes? Or are you moving a four-bedroom house stuffed with furniture, family heirlooms, and the kids’ toys?

Keep ReadingShow less
Quantiumax Reviews: Is It Worth Registering?

Quantiumax Reviews: Is It Worth Registering?

Quantiumax (EU) is a broker that immediately attracts the attention of those who carefully choose an investment partner. Some traders first check for licenses, others evaluate the technical capabilities of the trading platform, while others study real trader stories and reviews about Quantiumax. The broker fully meets the criteria of a reliable partner, successfully combining high security standards, modern functionality, and customer-oriented service.

User Opinions

Reviews of Quantiumax on social media and popular platforms (GitHub, Medium, HackMD) confirm that the broker is known for its transparency and openness. Beginners highlight the simplicity of getting started and the intuitive interface, while experienced traders emphasize the stability of the terminal even during high volatility and the abundance of useful additional services.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us