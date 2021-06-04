Lack of diverse curriculum ‘hampers’ progress of BAME students, study finds

University of Leicester study was based around an analysis of the experiences of BAME students studying biology, physics, law and sociology. (iStock Image)

By: SattwikBiswal

SOUTH ASIAN students of Islamic faith often felt that they were subject to ethnic and religious-based anti-education stereotypes and biases, which negatively affected their grades – a study has found.

The study also said that black students often have to “work harder” than their peers to connect with assessments and curriculum content.

The University of Leicester study was based around an analysis of the experiences of BAME students studying biology, physics, law and sociology.

The report suggested a “lack of a sufficiently diverse or decolonised curriculum” hampered some students’ progress – called for clearer questions, feedback and marking criteria.

A leading academic at the university sad that widening curriculums and course content will help black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) students relate learning to their own experiences.

The study is part of a series of projects aimed to address the awarding gap for ethnic minority students.

More than half (52 per cent) of students are from a BAME background at the University of Leicester, and the university currently has a 9 per cent attainment gap between the likelihood of white students and those from BAME backgrounds getting a first or 2.1 degree, compared with the national 13 per cent gap.

Dr Paul Campbell, lecturer in sociology at the University of Leicester and an author of the report, said: “This report presents a significant progress towards our commitment and work towards creating a more open, equality-driven, representative, relevant university and inspiring curriculum.

“It marks the beginning of a revolutionary process to create a higher education system that is fully fit and inclusive for the 21st century.”