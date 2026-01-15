Labubu doll factory in China faces worker exploitation allegations

Highlights

Investigation found workers at Shunjia Toys Co Ltd allegedly subjected to illegal overtime and incomplete contracts.

Factory employing over 4,500 workers produces viral Labubu dolls for Beijing-based Pop Mart.

Company says it will investigate claims and require suppliers to correct practices if allegations proven true.

A labour rights organisation has uncovered alleged evidence of worker exploitation at a Chinese factory producing the globally popular Labubu dolls.

China Labor Watch (CLW), a US-based non-governmental organisation, claims its investigation revealed that employees at one of Pop Mart's suppliers were forced to work excessive overtime shifts, sign blank or incomplete contracts, and were denied paid leave.

The findings centre on Shunjia Toys Co Ltd, located in Guangdong province in southern China, which CLW describes as a "core manufacturing facility" for Pop Mart employing more than 4,500 workers.

CLW researchers conducted 51 in-person interviews with factory employees, examining recruitment practices, contracts, and working conditions.

The organisation flagged multiple labour concerns, including what it termed illegal overtime hours, unclear contract practices, and insufficient safety training and protections.

While no child labour was identified, the investigation found 16-year-old workers were employed under the same conditions as adults, without the special care required under Chinese law.

CLW has urged Pop Mart to take "immediate action" to address the issues, compensate affected workers, and ensure compliance with Chinese labour laws and international standards.

Company response

Pop Mart, the Beijing-based toy retailer behind the furry elf-like Labubu dolls, told the BBC it is investigating the claims.

The company appreciated the details from the review and said it would "firmly" require its suppliers to correct their practices if the allegations prove true.

Pop Mart added that it conducts regular audits, including yearly independent third-party reviews by internationally recognised inspectors.

The BBC has been unable to contact Shunjia Toys Co Ltd for comment.

The Labubu dolls, known for their jagged teeth and sold in "blind boxes" that hide their contents until opened, have surged in popularity worldwide.

Celebrity endorsements from Kim Kardashian and Blackpink's Lisa have helped propel Pop Mart to become a major toy retailer, with the Labubu craze sparking lengthy queues in shops globally.

CLW noted that labour conditions in original equipment manufacturer facilities are "closely shaped by brand sourcing practices".