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Labrinth slams 'Euphoria' and Columbia Records, declares he is ‘done with this industry’

The remarks appeared to signal a break from the project he helped shape musically since its launch

Labrinth Euphoria controversy

It remains unclear what prompted the comments

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • British musician Labrinth criticised the entertainment industry in a blunt social media post.
  • The artist composed music for the first two seasons of Euphoria.
  • The show’s upcoming third season will also feature composer Hans Zimmer.

Labrinth criticises industry and distances himself from the show

British musician Labrinth has said he is “done with this industry”, publicly criticising both the television series Euphoria and its soundtrack label Columbia Records.

In a strongly worded post shared on Instagram, the artist said he was stepping away, writing: “I’m out. Thank you and good night.” The remarks appeared to signal a break from the project he helped shape musically since its launch.

It remains unclear what prompted the comments or whether the music he created for the forthcoming third season will still appear in the series. Representatives for Labrinth, the label and broadcaster have been approached for comment.

Role in shaping the show’s sound

Labrinth composed the score for the first two seasons of Euphoria and contributed several original songs, including All For Us, which became a chart hit and earned him an Emmy Award.

The drama, created by Sam Levinson, debuted in 2019 and follows the lives of American teenagers navigating issues such as addiction, relationships and identity.

Its success also helped elevate a new generation of actors, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer.

Collaboration with Hans Zimmer on season three

In 2025, broadcaster HBO confirmed that composer Hans Zimmer would join Labrinth to work on the music for the third season.

At the time, Labrinth welcomed the collaboration, calling Zimmer “one of my heroes in film score”. Zimmer returned the praise, noting that Labrinth’s work had shaped the show’s musical identity.

The eight-episode third season of Euphoria is scheduled to premiere on 12 April and will include a time jump that moves its characters beyond their high-school years.

euphoria instagram post labrinth labrinth euphoria controversy

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