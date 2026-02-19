Britain’s Got Talent performer Kerri-Anne Donaldson’s death ruled suicide after inquest

Highlights

Coroner records suicide conclusion following inquest

Dancer had been arrested days earlier over allegation she denied

She had appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 with dance group Kings and Queens

Inquest hears timeline leading up to death

A coroner has ruled that Kerri-Anne Donaldson, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, died by suicide three days after being arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence.

The 38-year-old, from Farnborough, was found dead at her home on 7 June 2023. An inquest heard she had been arrested on 4 June and interviewed by police regarding an allegation she denied.

Earlier hospital treatment and police assessment

Evidence presented at the hearing in Winchester outlined how Donaldson was later located at a hotel after taking medication. She was taken to hospital, discharged, and died at home the following day.

Detective Constable Benjamin Harris, who led the investigation for Hampshire Police, told the inquest he assessed her risk of self-harm as “standard” following interview, adding there had been no clear indication she intended to take her own life.

He also said officers could not legally detain someone unless they posed an imminent risk to themselves.

Coroner records conclusion

A post-mortem examination confirmed the medical cause of death, and coroner Jason Pegg recorded a conclusion of suicide at the end of the hearing.

Donaldson had reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 as part of the dance troupe Kings and Queens, appearing on the ITV programme during its live shows.