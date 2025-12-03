Kendra Lust shares AI image in a saree with Salman Khan, sparks Bigg Boss chatter

Highlights

Kendra Lust posts an AI-generated photo with Salman Khan in a saree.



Her playful caption hints at a possible Bigg Boss appearance.



The post follows a similar AI image she shared with Shah Rukh Khan.



Kendra Lust’s new post sets social media buzzing

Adult performer Kendra Lust, whose real name is Michelle Anne Mason, is back in the spotlight after sharing an AI-generated image of herself in a saree alongside Salman Khan. The post arrives shortly after she surprised followers with a similar picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Caption fuels Bigg Boss speculation

What has caught most attention is her caption, where she writes: “If I enter Bigg Boss… are you ready for the drama? Should I go?” The comment has triggered speculation among fans about whether she is hinting at a possible appearance on the reality show.

Fans react

The image, shared on Instagram, quickly gathered reactions, with users debating the idea and engaging with her light-hearted question.