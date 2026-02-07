Karnataka entrepreneurs honoured at House of Commons awards in London

The awards were held at the House of Commons on February 5

The focus was on Indian-origin leaders, particularly from Karnataka

More than 100 guests attended from the UK and India

The Global Achievers Business Awards 2026 were held at the Members’ Dining Room at the House of Commons in London on February 5, marking the inaugural edition of the international awards ceremony.

The event recognised individuals and organisations of Indian origin, with a particular focus on Karnataka, for their contributions to business, entrepreneurship and enterprise. Karnataka is widely regarded as one of India’s most progressive states, known for its IT sector, startup ecosystem and innovation-led economy.

The ceremony was jointly organised by Luminary Networks Ltd, based in the UK, and Mind Blue LLP, a Bengaluru-headquartered media strategy and buying agency. Organisers said the initiative aims to create a platform that highlights global leadership while strengthening engagement between India and the UK.

More than 100 guests attended the evening, including entrepreneurs, policymakers, community leaders and delegates from Karnataka. The gathering also drew members of the wider Karnataka diaspora in the UK.

Barry Gardiner MP, addressing the audience, said the awards highlight the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the UK economy and society. He noted that hosting the ceremony at the House of Commons reflected the importance of international collaboration and shared progress.

India–UK business ties

L George, Director at Luminary Networks Ltd, said the awards were conceived to recognise leaders whose work extends across borders. He added that the House of Commons provided a fitting venue to spotlight the global contribution of Indian and Karnataka-origin businesses while encouraging dialogue between business and policy leaders.

Yogesh HN, Director at Mind Blue LLP, said Karnataka has consistently produced entrepreneurs and innovators with global influence. He described the awards as an international platform to recognise that excellence while reinforcing commercial and cultural ties between India and the UK.

The Community Impact Award was presented to KannadigaruUK. Chairman Ganapati Bhat said the recognition reflects the collective efforts of volunteers, members and partners in preserving and promoting Kannada language, culture and heritage in the UK. He added that the organisation also focuses on creating opportunities for collaboration and networking within the Kannada-speaking professional community. Organisers stated that the Global Achievers Business Awards 2026 marks the beginning of what is intended to become a regular fixture in the international business and leadership calendar, celebrating Indian enterprise and its expanding global footprint.