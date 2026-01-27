Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kanye West denies Nazi beliefs as he links antisemitic remarks to brain injury

Kanye West issues fresh apology, cting brain injury and bipolar disorder

Kanye West denies Nazi beliefs as he links antisemitic remarks to brain injury

West also apologised to the Black community, saying he had let it down through his actions

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Kanye West takes out a full-page newspaper advert denying Nazi beliefs and apologising for antisemitic comments
  • Rapper links past behaviour to bipolar disorder and an undiagnosed brain injury
  • Jewish groups respond cautiously, saying words must be followed by sustained change

Full-page apology and denial

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has publicly denied being a Nazi and issued a renewed apology for his antisemitic remarks, placing a full-page advert in The Wall Street Journal. Titled To Those I’ve Hurt, the statement says the rapper is not seeking “sympathy or a free pass”, but hopes to earn forgiveness through accountability and change.

West also apologised to the Black community, saying he had let it down through his actions.

Backlash and career fallout

The apology follows years of controversy. West deleted his X account in February last year after widespread condemnation over statements including “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi”. Around the same time, his Yeezy online store was taken offline after selling T-shirts featuring swastikas.

In May last year, the 48-year-old released a track titled Heil Hitler, prompting Australia to cancel his visa. Adidas had already severed ties with West in 2022 over antisemitic comments, a decision that left the sportswear giant with large volumes of unsold Yeezy trainers until last year.

West had previously apologised for his remarks in 2023, but the controversy has continued to resurface.

Mental health and brain injury claim

In the new statement, West insists: “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.” He attributes his behaviour to bipolar type-1 disorder, which he says stemmed from a car crash 25 years ago.

According to West, the brain injury from that accident was not properly identified until 2023. He described this as a “medical oversight” that caused lasting harm to his mental health and contributed to his bipolar diagnosis in 2016.

He said that in early 2025 he experienced a four-month manic episode marked by psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour. “I lost touch with reality,” he wrote, adding that he said and did things he deeply regrets. He also acknowledged having moments when he “didn’t want to be here any more”.

Family, recovery and future plans

West said he treated some of the people closest to him badly and became “detached from my true self”. The rapper, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian and shares four children with her, said he reached rock bottom a few months ago and that his current wife encouraged him to seek help.

He says he is now focusing on “positive, meaningful art”, including music, clothing and design, and is committed to treatment and long-term change.

“One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments,” he wrote, describing episodes of poor judgement that felt like an out-of-body experience. “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state.”

Cautious response from campaigners

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism responded sceptically, saying it has become difficult to keep track of West’s apologies and relapses. While welcoming the apology, the group said it would be meaningless if followed by further antisemitic behaviour.

They added that real change could begin with West explaining to his millions of followers why antisemitism is harmful, noting that his online audience is larger than the global Jewish population.

bipolar disordermental healthapologykanye west

Related News

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us