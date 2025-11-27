Kajol and Twinkle Khanna address chat show backlash in new Prime Video episode

Highlights:

The duo address the noise around their comments on marriage and cheating

Bonus episode shot after the season wrapped tries to clear the air

Kajol says one segment “has gotten us into a lot of trouble”

Twinkle admits the show should’ve carried a disclaimer from day one

Prime Video expected to track views as the chatter keeps growing

The backlash around Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show Two Much did not suddenly appear one morning. You could feel it brewing from the first few episodes through tiny comments here and there turning into bigger conversations online. The marriage bit especially set things off; one short clip, and the whole thing snowballed. In the new bonus episode, shot after filming ended, the two finally spoke about the moment after weeks of noise.

Why the Kajol Twinkle Khanna backlash picked up so fast

The show ran on loose talk, quick lines, and a lot of teasing. It worked early on. Then came the episode with Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon, where Kajol said marriages should have an expiry date and maybe even a renewal.

From there, it only grew. Another episode with Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar brought the debate on infidelity back into circulation. Kajol, Twinkle, and Karan said physical cheating was not a deal breaker for them. Janhvi pushed back and viewers argued for days. The backlash stuck, partly because clips were lifted out of context and partly because celebrity comments carry weight, even when framed as jokes.





How Kajol and Twinkle explained themselves

In the bonus episode, Kajol did not pretend everything was normal. She opened the segment with a half-laugh and said, “Now it’s time for our next segment, which has gotten us into a lot of trouble.” It sounded like a joke, but it was not entirely one. There was a slight crack of irritation or maybe tiredness underneath.

Twinkle followed with a straight note; they should have had a disclaimer from episode one. “Nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously,” she said. “Please do not follow any of our advice.”

Both insisted the tone was always meant to be playful. Not expert talk. Not life lessons. Just two women poking fun at how people think about marriage, relationships, and the messy bits in between.

What this means for the show now

Prime Video dropped the bonus episode with Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in a way that almost felt strategic, like a small reset button to cool the temperature without actually issuing a statement or apology.

And honestly, the guest list this season was stacked in a very “this should be safe” way: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor. Big names, familiar energy. Nobody expected the backlash to come from them. It came from the little throwaway lines Kajol and Twinkle said around them.





What is next for Kajol and Twinkle?

No word yet on season two. Both seemed unfazed in the episode, almost amused by how far the clips travelled. They did not promise changes either. Just a note that their humour was not meant to be instruction.





Kajol ended the segment with a small smile. Twinkle nodded along. And that is where it sat. Two women, a chat show, and a storm they did not expect but chose to address head-on before signing off.