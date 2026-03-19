Buttler aims to return to best form after T20 World Cup

JOS BUTTLER said he is not ready to end his England career despite admitting he had a "poor tournament" at the recent T20 World Cup.

Buttler scored 87 runs in eight innings as England reached the semi-finals before losing to India.

"Obviously I had a poor tournament, which is disappointing," Buttler, who remains on an England and Wales central contract, said on his For the Love of Cricket podcast with Stuart Broad.

"But I have been playing some of the best cricket of my career in recent years, so hopefully I can get back to playing my best.

"I certainly have ambitions to play for England again, but no longer being a captain, I am not a selector and whatever will be, will be."

Buttler, 35, is set to play for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. He said time away in France with his family after the World Cup helped him.

"I couldn't have been further away from cricket, which for me at the time was just perfect," said Buttler. "It is exactly what I needed.

"Obviously the tournament didn't go personally how I would have liked it to go, and I just felt like I needed some space from cricket and not to think about the game, and I could not have been further away from cricket where I was in that week."

Buttler, who was part of England's 2019 one-day international World Cup-winning team and captained their T20 title win in Australia three years later, said the break allowed him to reflect.

"It was really refreshing – I really enjoyed it, a complete sort of release, and slowly but surely, I would say at the start of this week, I am just starting to reflect a bit and have a few thoughts about what is important to me and my cricket, and why it probably didn't go quite as I would've liked.

"There's elements that I actually don't really know exactly. For all your best intentions and hard work and efforts to perform, it just didn't work, and sometimes that is OK as well.

"That is something I have had to realise. It wasn’t for a lack of effort, it just didn't quite happen."