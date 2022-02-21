Website Logo
  Monday, February 21, 2022
News

Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur and YouTube star dies at 31

Jamal Edwards, British music entrepreneur. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITISH entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, his company has informed.

He was the founder of SBTV, a music platform that helped launch stars like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Skepta, the BBC reported.

Edwards was born in Luton and was appointed MBE in 2014 for services to music. He was the son of singer and Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards.

Jamal Edwards leads the team “for the motion” while Radio
Jamal Edwards leads the team “for the motion” while Radio

As reported by the BBC, he was a pioneering figure in British rap and grime music. Being part of a youth charity run by Prince of Wales, he helped young people set up their own companies. He helped a generation of performers like Dave, Ed Sheeran gain national and international attention.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran

 

Santan Dave
Santan Dave

On Saturday night (19), he had performed as a DJ at a gig in north London. No details about his death have been released by his company, other than his death happened on Sunday night.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

