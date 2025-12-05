Skip to content
Jahanvi Tiwari: The Creator Redefining Brown Beauty for a Global Audience

From championing brown-skin beauty to building a lifestyle empire, the 1.5-million-strong social media star shares her journey, challenges, and the mission that fuels her work.

Jahanvi Tiwari

Jahanvi Tiwari is reshaping global beauty by celebrating brown skin

Asjad Nazir
Dec 05, 2025
Asjad Nazir
When Jahanvi Tiwari introduced The Brown Daughter to the world, it wasn’t meant as a bold statement — it began as an effort to fill a space she had always hoped someone else would step into. “When I began watching YouTube around 2017, I realised there weren’t many creators who looked like me or spoke to audiences with brown skin,” she recalls.

At the time, mainstream beauty content catered overwhelmingly to lighter complexions, leaving millions of young women unrepresented. The name she chose was both personal and political. “Brown skin and makeup were rarely celebrated together - there was this belief that makeup was meant to make you look fairer, which never felt right to me. I wanted to change that conversation, to show that brown skin is beautiful.”

Today, her platform stands as one of India’s most influential brown-skin beauty spaces — a direct result of that decision to step into the light instead of waiting for permission.

Jahanvi Tiwari is reshaping global beauty by celebrating brown skin


Facing Criticism, Finding Conviction

In the beginning, visibility came with resistance. “People weren’t used to seeing a young brown-skinned girl doing makeup online,” Jahanvi says. Comments ranged from dismissive to outright hurtful. “I received comments like ‘you’ll ruin your skin’ or ‘you’ll still look brown under that makeup.’”

But she stayed focused on her purpose. Representation became both her shield and compass. “I knew why I had started — to create representation — and that belief kept me grounded.”

That resilience shows up again and again in her story. Even as brands were slow to acknowledge the depth of India’s beauty spectrum, she remained committed to championing deeper tones. “There were already plenty of creators with lighter skin, but very few who could speak to the brown-skinned community.”

This devotion to authenticity would ultimately become one of her greatest strengths.

Jahanvi Tiwari celebrates brown beauty for a global audience


Building a Community Through Realness

While beauty was her starting point, the real turning point — the one that expanded her audience into a loyal community — came when she welcomed viewers into her everyday life. “The shift came when I started sharing more of my personal life. That’s when I noticed my audience wasn’t just there for makeup tips; they connected with me as a person.”

The warmth of her family, glimpses of daily routines, and candid travel diaries deepened that bond. “When people began recognising my parents or quoting moments from our vlogs, I knew my content had gone beyond beauty.”

Vlogs remain her favourite format. “They capture everything I love: fashion, beauty, and lifestyle in one flow. They feel personal and spontaneous.” GRWMs come in a close second because they allow her to be creative while chatting casually about her day.

The Brown Daughter creator champions inclusivity and self-confidence


The Art of Balance: Beauty, Lifestyle and Travel

Jahanvi’s feed flows seamlessly between multiple genres, but for her, it’s less strategy and more instinct. “All three are such big parts of my life. I treat my feed like a visual journal that reflects everything I enjoy.”

Travel, especially, has shaped her creative lens. One destination stands above all: Switzerland. “It was our first big travel experience together - the beauty of that place completely changed how I looked at content.”

She remembers how it transformed her relationship with filmmaking. “That trip made me realise travel isn’t just about visiting new places, it’s about expanding your creative lens.”

Consistency, Quality and Evolving as a Creator

Behind her effortless content lies discipline. “As a creator, you have to treat content like a job, showing up even on days you’re not feeling your best creatively.” But she has learned that quality matters more than quantity. “Consistency doesn’t mean posting every day; it means maintaining a standard that reflects your best work.”

Taking breaks, she emphasises, is part of the process. “I eventually learned that taking a breather helps me deliver better content.”

The same thoughtful approach extends to entrepreneurship — a role she balances naturally thanks to her upbringing. “I grew up in and around a business environment - it helps me treat my creative work with the same professionalism that goes into running a business.”

The Changing Face of Representation

In the broader beauty landscape, Jahanvi has witnessed a dramatic shift. “A few years ago, finding your foundation shade felt like a struggle, but now brands are consciously creating for Indian and South Asian skin tones.” Campaigns and advertisements have expanded too, she notes: “It’s encouraging to see that diversity is no longer treated as a trend but as a standard.”

She applauds brands like Huda Beauty, MAC, Sugar, and Lakme for their progress, but she also sees a continued need for change. “Some drugstore brands need to step up and reflect the full spectrum of Indian skin tones… there’s progress, but there’s still room to grow.”

This is partly why she envisions her future in product creation — specifically brown-skin-friendly lipsticks and foundations. It’s a natural evolution for someone who has spent years advocating for the same.

Jahanvi Tiwari turns representation into a lifestyle movement


Championing Body Positivity — Especially for Short Women

Beyond beauty, Jahanvi is bringing visibility to height inclusivity, a lesser-addressed part of the body positivity movement. “I’ve personally struggled with finding styles that flatter my height. I want to change that by sharing styling tips and outfit ideas that make shorter women feel confident.”

For her, it’s about celebrating individuality, not correcting it. “The goal isn’t to ‘fix’ anything; it’s about embracing what you have and learning how to carry it proudly.”

Advice for Young Creators

Her advice to emerging creators is tender but firm. “Don’t let comparison steal your joy.” She has seen how easy it is to feel discouraged early on. “Everyone’s journey is different… hurtful comments don’t define your worth.”

Authenticity, she insists, wins in the long term. “Confidence builds naturally, and you start realising that authenticity is your biggest strength.”

What Drives Her

Underneath everything — the beauty, travel, vlogs and business ambitions — is a deeper value: independence. “Being able to build something of my own and stand on my own feet has always been my biggest motivation.”

But perhaps the most powerful fuel is the impact she sees in her community. “Knowing that my content makes someone feel represented or more confident in their skin… that’s the kind of impact that truly fuels me to keep going.”

In a digital world where trends shift constantly, Jahanvi Tiwari remains rooted in purpose — and that is exactly why her influence continues to scale.

Instagram & YouTube: @thebrowndaughter

authenticity in contentindian creatorsrepresentation in mediathe brown daughterjahanvi tiwari

