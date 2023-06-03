Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Jaguar Land Rover unveils new logo to reflect ‘modernity’

The rebranding effort is part of the Tata-owned company’s strategy to position itself as a new age carmaker

The new logo of Jaguar Land Rover

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Jaguar Land Rover will henceforth be known only by its initial letters ‘JLR’ as the British carmaker has unveiled a new logo to reflect its “modernity” and “forward-thinking essence”.

The new brand identity seeks to “remove ambiguity and bring to the fore the unique DNA of each of JLR’s brands – Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar,” the Tata Motors-owned company said in a statement on Thursday (1).

The rebranding effort is part of the company’s wider £15 billion ‘Reimagine’ strategy to position itself as a modern carmaker with a focus on electric vehicles.

Its CEO Adrian Mardell said the new logo was in line with the company’s “ambition in the modern luxury space.”

JLR, however, said the Land Rover brand would remain an “important heritage mark” on its vehicles, websites, social media and retail sites.

Chief creative officer Gerry McGovern said the new corporate identity was “the next chapter of our Reimagine journey to become a truly modern luxury business.”

It “will bring clarity to our clients and act as a unifier for our four distinct British brands,” the British car designer said.

JLR, which has two design and engineering sites and three vehicle manufacturing facilities in the UK, also has vehicle plants in other countries including India and China.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERNATIONAL
Ajay Banga asks staff to ‘double down’ on development, climate efforts
US
Barclays CEO in bid to stem US talent flight
INTERNATIONAL
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accuses liquor giant Diageo of racism
News
India’s big problem: Urban unemployment of youth
News
Unemployment ‘getting worse for ethnic groups’ in UK: Report
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan inflation rockets to record 37.97 per cent
UK
UK’s largest business lobby CBI outlines survival plan
HEADLINE STORY
UK house prices fall by most since 2009: Nationwide
INDIA
JP Morgan hikes India’s FY24 GDP forecast
Business
Displaced people ‘can prove to be great assets’ for London’s economy: Survey
INDIA
German brand Blaupunkt to take India-made TV to global markets
Business
EU to tackle India’s concerns over import of high carbon goods
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW