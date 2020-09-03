Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join the cast of Bhoot Police

A few days ago, it was announced that Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor have teamed up for a movie titled Bhoot Police which will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. And now, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have joined the cast of the movie.

Ramesh Taurani took to Instagram to make an announcement about the film. He posted, “@jacquelinef143 and @yamigautam join the cast of spooky adventure comedy ‘Bhoot Police’. The film also stars #SaifAliKhan and @arjunkapoor in lead roles. @tips in association with #12thStreetEntertainment presents #BhootPolice, Produced by @RameshTaurani & @akshaipuri, Directed by #PavanKirpalani. #JacquelineFernandez #YamiGautam #ArjunKapoor.”

Last year, when Bhoot Police was announced by another production house, Fatima Sana Shaikh was supposed to play the female lead. But it looks like she has been replaced and the new producers of the film have decided to cast Jacqueline and Yami.

But well, with Jacqueline and Yami joining the cast, we are now super excited for the movie.

Talking about the other projects of the actresses, Jacqueline has films like Attack and Kick 2 in her kitty. Before the lockdown was announced, the actress was shooting for Attack but the shooting has been stalled due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Yami’s next film Ginny Weds Sunny will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. The release date of the movie is not yet announced.