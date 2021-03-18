‘It’s time for India and Pakistan to bury the past and move forward’, says Pakistan army chief

PAKISTAN army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday (18) said that it is time for India and Pakistan to ‘bury the past and move forward’ as it would help to ‘unlock’ the potential of South and Central Asia.







While addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad security dialogue, General Bajwa added that the potential for regional peace and development always remained hostage to the disputes between the two countries.

“Our neighbour will have to create a conducive environment, particularly in Kashmir. Any effort to improve ties without addressing the core issue would be vulnerable to external political factors,” said General Bajwa.

“The Kashmir issue is at the heart of this. It is important to understand that without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, the process will always remain susceptible to derailment to politically motivated bellicosity.”







His remarks came a day after prime minister Imran Khan said that India will be benefitted economically by having peace with Pakistan as it will enable the country to directly access the resource-rich Central Asia region.

General Bajwa added: “Despite being impoverished, we end up spending a lot of our money on defence, which naturally comes at the expense of human development. Pakistan was resisting the temptation to become part of the arms race or increase defence budget despite rising security challenges.

“This has not been easy, especially when you live in a hostile and unstable neighbourhood. Let me say that we are ready to improve our environment by resolving all our outstanding issues with our neighbours through dialogue in a dignified and peaceful manner.







“Today, the leading drivers of change in the world are demography, economy and technology. One issue that remains central to this concept is economic security and cooperation. Since national security involved ensuring human security, national progress and development, it was not solely the function of the armed forces and required a national effort to safeguard a nation.”

India and Pakistan had announced on February 25 that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

India last month said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.











