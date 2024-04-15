  • Monday, April 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Iran to allow Indian officials to meet crew of seized ship

The situation in the region is tense after Iran on Saturday launched its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, using drones and missiles.

Iran communicated this development during a telephonic conversation with India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has agreed to allow Indian authorities to meet with 17 Indian crew members of a cargo vessel that was seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz.

This development was communicated during a telephonic conversation with India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, as per an Iranian statement.

In the conversation, Jaishankar requested the release of the Indian nationals aboard the Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel MSC Aries, which was seized on Saturday. Amir-Abdollahian responded, stating, “We are following up on the details of the seized ship and soon it will be possible for the representatives of the Indian government to meet with the crew of the said ship.”

The seizure of the MSC Aries occurs against a backdrop of escalating conflict in the region. The ship was reportedly seized due to its associations with Israel.

The situation in the region is tense after Iran on Saturday launched its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, using drones and missiles, in retaliation for a deadly April 1 airstrike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus. The consulate attack had resulted in the deaths of several members of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard, including a high-ranking general.

The crew includes nationals from India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Russia, and Estonia, according to Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, who spoke shortly after the seizure.

Official sources in India have confirmed that the government is actively engaging with Iranian authorities to facilitate the release of the 17 Indian crew members.

On Sunday, India also expressed its concern over the increasing hostilities between Iran and Israel and called for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to diplomatic negotiations. Jaishankar held separate discussions with his counterparts in Iran and Israel, emphasizing the need for de-escalation, restraint, and a return to diplomacy.

In light of these developments, India urged its citizens last Friday to avoid traveling to both Iran and Israel due to the heightened risks.

“We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region,” India’s external affairs ministry said.

“We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,” it said.

(PTI)

Related Stories

News
FBI offers £200,000 reward for info on Indian wanted for killing wife
News
No relief for Kejriwal, India’s top court issues notice to probe agency
INDIA
India relocates consulate staff due to escalating tensions in Myanmar
News
‘India ramped up China border infrastructure budget after Modi took office’
News
Ukraine summit: India says open to ideas that can achieve peace
News
India elections 2024: What we learned this week
News
Resolution in US Congress condemns hate crimes targeting Hindus
INDIA
Indian voters prefer strong leadership, study reveals
News
India ranks 10th in global cybercrime, finds study
INDIA
Asian scientist leads NASA’s mission during solar eclipse
News
Trudeau raises Nijjar’s killing in election interference inquiry
News
Indian B-school among world’s top 25 for management studies: QS Rankings

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW