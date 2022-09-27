Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 27, 2022
INTERPOL issues diffusion notice against rape accused Nepal former cricket captain

Lamichhane is not in touch with both the police and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) lately.

FILE PHOTO: Sandeep Lamichhane of the Stars celebrates taking the wicket of Liam Livingstone of the Perth Scorchers during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 18, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A diffusion notice has been issued by INTERPOL against Sandeep Lamichhane, the former Nepali cricket team captain who is facing rape accusations.

The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) issued the notice at the request of the Nepal Police registering him as one of the fugitives on large. The Interpol department of the National Central Bureau (NCB-Kathmandu) confirmed that a diffusion notice was issued on Friday against Lamichhane. On Sunday evening, Lamichhane reiterated that he would return to his home country soon.

Taking to Facebook for the second time since the filing of a case of sexual assault by a minor, the former national cricketer reiterated to return back to Nepal “at an appropriate time.” It has been 19 days since an arrest warrant was issued against him by Kathmandu District Court.

“It is my good fortune to be included in the national cricket team at the age of 16. It was not something that my little hard work could earn. I have always moved forward with the desire to keep Nepal’s name high in the cricket world. I feel proud to make the name of Nepal known through my hard work,” he said.

Further adding, Lamichhane claimed “I came to know about the complaint filed against me and the false accusation of rape. This has not only affected and damaged my mental health but physical health as well.”

Talking about his mental distress, he stated that he is currently in isolation without mentioning his whereabouts, “All these things affected me mentally on the one hand and, on the other hand, I had to go through physical illness. Therefore, I decided to keep myself in isolation for some time,” he said.

However, Lamichhane is not in touch with both the police and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) lately. The warrant issued in his name and the complaint against him that became public mentally exhausted him, he has said.

“I have been mentally and physically affected by the portrayal of a criminal based on false allegations, I have been brought back to normal with the advice of doctors and my health is gradually improving and I am planning to return to Nepal as soon as possible to defend the false complaint against me.”

A 17-year-old girl had filed a case alleging Lamichhane for taking her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur all day on August 21 and brought her to a hotel in Sinamangal of Kathmandu where she was sexually assaulted the same night.

Lamicchane has represented Nepal in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is, taking 69 and 85 wickets respectively in both formats. He is a spin bowler. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

(ANI)

