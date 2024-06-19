  • Thursday, June 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Inflation returns to two per cent target for first time since 2021

The decline in inflation in the UK has been sharper than in the eurozone or the United States.

Annual consumer price inflation dropped from 2.3 per cent in April. (Representational image from Getty)

By: Vivek Mishra

UK inflation reached its 2 per cent target in May for the first time in nearly three years, data showed on Wednesday. Despite this, underlying price pressures remained strong, suggesting the Bank of England might delay cutting interest rates.

The reduction in headline inflation in May will be seen as positive by prime minister Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England (BoE). However, it may not be enough to improve Sunak’s position for next month’s election or prompt a BoE rate cut on Thursday.

The data indicated services price inflation, which the BoE views as a key indicator of medium-term inflation risks, was at 5.7 per cent. This was a slight decrease from 5.9 per cent in April but did not meet economists’ expectations of 5.5 per cent.

The British pound rose slightly against the US dollar following the data release.

“Rate-setters will still need to weigh the fall in headline inflation against signs that domestic price pressures, such as elevated pay growth, are proving slower to come down,” said Martin Sartorius, principal economist at the Confederation of British Industry, predicting a first rate cut in August.

Annual consumer price inflation dropped from 2.3 per cent in April, aligning with economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll. This marks a significant decline from the 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October 2022.

The decline in inflation in the UK has been sharper than in the eurozone or the United States, where consumer price inflation in May was 2.6 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively. This contrasts with concerns a year ago that British inflation was unusually persistent.

Despite the fall, consumer prices have risen around 20 per cent over the past three years, impacting living standards and contributing to the unpopularity of Sunak’s Conservatives, who trail the opposition Labour Party by about 20 points in opinion polls.

The BoE has stated that the return of inflation to its target is not enough to begin cutting interest rates.

While most economists polled by Reuters expect a rate cut from the current 5.25 per cent in August, financial markets predict the first move more likely in September or October, with just a 10 per cent chance of a cut this week.

The recent drop in inflation was driven by a reduction in regulated household energy bills in April, an effect expected to diminish later in the year, when the BoE forecasts inflation will rise again.

(Reuters)

Related Stories

Business
Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft
Business
Adani group plans £79 billion green push: Chairman
News
Lycamobile auditor refuses to sign off accounts
News
Threats from extremists mar Eid festivities for Pakistan’s Ahmadis
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lankan veterans trapped in Ukraine plead for help
HEADLINE STORY
Labour to plug gaps left by bank branch closures
INDIA
India and US commit to overcome trade, tech barriers
INDIA
Indian Police probe Som Distilleries over suspected child labour
Business
India considering lowering personal tax rates: Report
Business
Ahead of new CEO taking charge, Starling Bank nears stock market listing
Business
Bank of England rate cut unlikely, dampening Sunak’s pre-election hopes
Business
‘Maharashtra leads in FDI from India to UK’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
air-india-ticketing-error
Air India puts elderly couple flying to US on different…
India at T20 WC
T20 WC: India take on ‘dangerous’ Afghanistan in Super Eight…
Wooden elephants
Boris Johnson’s wife gifts wooden elephants from India on his…
tory-wives-campaign
Wives of Tory leaders hit campaign trail
36 dead in India after consuming tainted liquor
Baggy Shanker slams ‘coalition of chaos’ after losing leadership