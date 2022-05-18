Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Indian woman disguised herself as a man for 39 years

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A 57-year-old woman in south India disguised herself as a man for 39 years to raise her daughter in peace.

S Petchiammal, from Katunayakkanpatti village in Tamil Nadu, was only 20 years old when she lost her husband Siva to a heart attack, just 15 days after the wedding.

She was pregnant and gave birth to a daughter, Shanmugasundari.

Though her family pressured her to remarry. She was determined to raise her daughter on her own.

Speaking to local media, she explained how she had to become ‘Muthu’. She decided to go to the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple and chopped her hair. She also changed her attire to men’s clothes. The name went on to be mentioned on all of her official documents, including Aadhaar, Voter ID, and bank account.

According to her, she faced harassment and hardships while working at construction sites and tea shops.

She said, “We resettled at Kattunayakkanpatti over 20 years ago. Only my close relatives back home and my daughter knew that I am a woman. I did all kinds of jobs, from working as a painter, tea master, parotta master to 100-day work.”

She saved all the money that she could to ensure a safe and secure life for her daughter.

According to her, it was initially difficult to keep up the pretence. “I had to remember to use the men’s toilet and to remember to sit on the men’s side of a bus. When the government allowed women free transport on buses, I paid the fare,” she said.

Even though her daughter is married now, Petchiammal is not ready to change her attire. She believes that her changed identity ensured a safe life for her daughter, therefore, she wants to remain ‘Muthu’ until her death.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Priti Patel seeks review of London mayor’s police powers
HEADLINE STORY
Britain ready for Asian PM
News
Met officer dismissed for ‘gross misconduct’
News
Immigration rules: Hundreds of overseas-born trainee GPs face deportation
HEADLINE STORY
UK cost of living crisis to peak later this year
HEADLINE STORY
Indian insurance giant slumps after country’s biggest IPO
News
Review attacks Prevent programme on “double standards”
News
No intention to change the way I live: Sadiq Khan on Buffalo shooter’s…
INDIA
US urges India to reverse ban as wheat-laden trucks, ships stranded at port
News
Buffalo gunman’s manifesto names ‘Sadiq Khan as enemy’
HEADLINE STORY
Adani in £8.58 billion deal for Holcim India cement business
News
Cost of living crisis: UK to delay ban on promotion of high-sugar foods
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to topline American indie film Laxman Lopez
India announces shooting incentive scheme for international productions
AR Rahman unveils his next directorial venture at Cannes 2022
PADI ropes in Parineeti Chopra as ambassador to Create Ocean…
Indian woman disguised herself as a man for 39 years
Vistara starts daily flights from London to New Delhi