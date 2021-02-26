Indian restaurant in Dubai serves world’s most expensive ‘gold biryani’

AN Indian restaurant in Dubai has claimed that it prepared the world’s ‘most expensive biryani’ by topping it with 23-carat edible gold leaf, which costs £194.







The Bombay Borough serves the dish that costs 1,000 dirhams locally on a giant platter, carried by two waiters, reported The Times.

According to reports, the dish would be enough to feed four to six people.

The Royal Gold Biryani, which takes 45 minutes to prepare, must be ordered in advance, the report said.







The dish involved four types of saffron-infused rice, a mixed grill including kofta kebabs, lamb chops and roast chicken malai, with four sauces, Gogi Shainidze, the restaurant’s floor manager, told The Times.

“On top of that we put more than 20 pieces of real gold leaf for a truly luxurious finish,” he said.

A standard biryani main course costs up to £16.50 at the restaurant, which is close to several five-star hotels and the Nad al-Sheba racecourse in the centre of Dubai.







The gold foil, which is sourced from a local supplier, can be eaten with sauces or without.

“We are getting lots of inquiries and bookings since launching the dish last month,” Shainidze told The Times. However, he declined to provide further details of his customers.











