Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Indian police step up sexual harassment probe of wrestling chief

India’s top wrestlers said they had decided to suspend protests after the country’s sports minister promised a swift probe

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik waits outside the residence of India’s Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for a meeting to demand the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief in New Delhi, India, June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN police have questioned more than 155 people in a widening investigation of sexual harassment accusations against the chief of the national wrestling body, a police source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday (8).

The government has set a June 15 deadline to wrap up the investigation after the accusations made by some top wrestlers in January against the official, who is also a member of parliament from prime minister Narendra Modi’s political party.

The wrestlers camped outdoors in New Delhi for months to protest against a lack of action, but police cleared the site and detained some of the Olympic medallists when they threatened to march on India’s new parliament building last month.

“We are recording statements and gathering evidence from everyone directly and indirectly attached with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI),” said a New Delhi police official who is overseeing the investigation.

“The aim is to wrap up all sides of the police inquiry this week,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. He added that 155 people had been examined as the effort widens.

A police spokesman declined to comment on the figure during a continuing investigation.

A lawyer for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the WFI, said his client was innocent and rejected the accusations. A six-time MP, Singh is set to hold a rally in his northern constituency on Sunday to seek public support.

The protest, and police action against top athletes, shone a spotlight on the government’s delay in tackling the complaint against a member of the ruling party.

Police complaints reviewed by Reuters showed seven female athletes, including a minor, detailed harassment by Singh.

At a meeting with the protesting wrestlers on Wednesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur promised swift action and efforts to boost safety for female wrestlers, along with fair elections to appoint a new chief of the body.

“It’s been a deeply humiliating experience at multiple levels but we will continue our fight if the government fails to provide justice,” said protest leader Bajrang Punia, who took the men’s 65 kg freestyle bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Punia, another Olympic medallist, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat had to be talked out of plans to dump their medals in a river in protest on May 30.

The Sport and Rights Alliance, a global coalition of non-government bodies that promotes human rights in sport, urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ensure a transparent, independent and impartial investigation.

“It takes a lot of courage to break the silence and disclose a case of sexual abuse,” said Joanna Maranhao, one of its officials.

“We stand with the athletes and encourage the IOC to protect them, especially in this deeply power-imbalanced situation. Their wellbeing should be the top priority.”

IOC officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India monsoon reaches Kerala after longest delay in seven years
News
Thyssenkrupp could bid to supply six submarines to Indian Navy
INDIA
Snag forces Air India’s Delhi-San Francisco flight to land in Russia
INDIA
BBC admits to under-reporting income in India: reports
News
Suspension bridge in Bihar collapses again
INDIA
India train crash: Services resume as officials indicate ‘sabotage’
News
India’s deadliest rail accidents
INDIA
Pope accepts resignation of Indian bishop accused of rape
News
US to allow GE to make engines for military jets in India
News
Indian wrestlers to throw medals in river Ganga in protest
INDIA
Fresh deadly clashes break out in northeast India
News
Police detain Indian wrestlers as protest intensifies
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW