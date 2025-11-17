At least 45 Indian pilgrims dead in Saudi Arabia bus accident

HIGHLIGHTS

AT LEAST 45 people, most of them Umrah pilgrims from the Indian city Hyderabad, died in a bus accident near Medina in Saudi Arabia after their vehicle collided with an oil tanker, officials said on Monday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said preliminary information showed that 45 people had died. A total of 54 people from the city had left for the pilgrimage on November 9.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Telangana state chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Tamil Nadu state chief minister MK Stalin and the Congress party expressed condolences.

The bus collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am (IST).

Sajjanar told reporters that the group was scheduled to return to Hyderabad on November 23. Four people had travelled separately by car to Madina on Sunday, while another four stayed back in Mecca. According to him, 46 people were on the bus when it collided with the tanker about 25 km from Madina. Only one person survived and is undergoing treatment.

"We are getting information that 45 people died. They were supposed to return to Hyderabad on 23rd (of November)," he said.

PM Modi wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones."

"I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," he said.

He added that the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were providing assistance and were in touch with Saudi authorities.

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar and minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju also expressed shock.

Jaishankar posted, "Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident." He added, "Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Centre to coordinate with state authorities.

"Deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching tragedy near Medina, Saudi Arabia involving several Indian nationals. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he said.

In Hyderabad, AIMIM party MLA Majid Hussain said, "We have received information that over 40 people died in the accident, and we are coordinating with the families."

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed anguish and urged Jaishankar to help repatriate the bodies and ensure treatment for the injured, the party said in a post on X.

Relatives of the victims told PTI Videos in Hyderabad that they had been informed the bus "went up in flames" after the collision.

