Indian High Commission in the UK suspends services till February 20
Indian High Commission in the UK suspends services till February 20


Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

DUE TO tier 5 Covid-19 restrictions in London, the consular services have been suspended until February 20, the Indian High Commission in the UK informed on Wednesday(6).



The restrictions were imposed by the British government to contain the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus.

“As a health safety precaution, Consular Services will be suspended by HCI London for 6 weeks, i.e. from Jan 6 to Feb 20, 2021. During this period, for any emergencies [email protected] may please be contacted,” tweeted the High Commission.

“For information on resumption of consular services, please visit HCI’s website, i.e. http://hcilondon.gov.in. During this period, for emergency services, HCI London’s Public Response Unit officials, [email protected], may please be contacted for guidance and assistance.”



Britain has been among the countries worst-hit by Covid-19, with the highest death toll in Europe. With the appearance of the new variant, it has seen case numbers repeatedly reach record highs, stretching the country’s health service.










