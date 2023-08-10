Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

New bill on election commissioners’ appointment sparks row in India

“(The bill) is a blatant attempt to make the election commission a total puppet in the hands of the prime minister,” an opposition leader said in a tweet

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (C) addressing a press conference in New Delhi along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Indian government on Thursday (10) introduced a bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, with opposition parties strongly opposing the move.

Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the parliament. It also deals with procedure for transaction of business by the election commission.

The bill proposes that election commissioners will be appointed by the president on the recommendation of a panel comprising the prime minister, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and a cabinet minister nominated by the prime minister. The prime minister will chair the panel.

A supreme court judgment on March 2, 2023, identified a legal vacuum concerning the appointment of election commissioners. The Court directed that until a suitable law is enacted by the government, appointments should be made based on the advice of a committee consisting of the prime minister, the chief justice of India, and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

A key aspect of the top court’s judgment was its emphasis on the autonomy of the election commission.

The court also recommended the establishment of a permanent secretariat for the election commission and the allocation of its expenses from the Consolidated Fund of India to ensure its independence.

The court further stressed that a robust and impartial election commission is vital for upholding the rule of law and ensuring free and fair elections.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said the bill aims to make election commission a ‘puppet in hands of prime minister’.

“A blatant attempt to make the election commission a total puppet in the hands of the prime minister,” he said in a tweet.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that the bill shows that “the prime minister will change any decision of the supreme court that he does not like by introducing a bill in the parliament”.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said that the government is within it rights to bring the bill.

“The supreme court judgement had suggested a transient method for appointment of the chief election commissioner, in absence of a statutory mechanism. The govt is well within it right to bring in bill for the same,” he said in a tweet.

(with inputs from agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

WORLD
17 dead as Rohingya boat breaks up off Myanmar
News
Ministers urged to act on lack of diversity among school teachers
News
Former teacher jailed for abusing children in India
News
Pakistan parliament dissolved to pave way for national vote without Imran Khan
News
MPs call for direct Heathrow-Gujarat flights
News
John Constable painting worth up to £2 million found in ancient Scottish castle
News
Report: Pakistan children suffer stunted growth after devastating floods
News
Criminal gangs on social media helping drivers to avoid speeding fines
PAKISTAN
Pakistan parliament to dissolve to set stage for election
News
Sadiq Khan advises public to avoid ‘nonsense’ TikTok hype on Oxford Street
News
Separatist leader Yasin Malik virtually appears in Delhi court
UK
Police officer in fatal pedestrian collision jailed
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW