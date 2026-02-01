Kishan, Arshdeep help India seal T20 series against New Zealand

ISHAN KISHAN scored his first T20 international century and Arshdeep Singh took five wickets as India beat New Zealand by 46 runs in the fifth T20 on Saturday to win the series 4-1.

Kishan made 103 off 43 balls as India posted 271-5 after choosing to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram, their final match before the T20 World Cup begins next weekend.

New Zealand were bowled out for 225, despite opener Finn Allen scoring 80 off 38 balls. India are ranked number one in T20 internationals.

India will start their T20 World Cup title defence next Saturday against the United States in Mumbai.

"I've done well and I'm getting these awards, but my focus is firmly on the World Cup," player of the match Kishan said.

"That's where the extra effort is needed. What's important is carrying this form forward and continuing to contribute there."

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep claimed his first five-wicket haul in T20 internationals for India, finishing with figures of 5-51. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took three wickets.

Arshdeep conceded 40 runs and took one wicket in his first two overs before striking later in the innings.

Allen and Rachin Ravindra added 100 runs for the second wicket before Allen was dismissed.

Arshdeep then removed Ravindra for 30 and captain Mitchell Santner for a duck in the same over.

Ish Sodhi scored 33 off 15 balls before falling as the final wicket, with New Zealand bowled out in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, India lost Sanju Samson for six before Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav put on 137 runs for the third wicket. Suryakumar scored 63.

Kishan targeted leg-spinner Sodhi in a 29-run 12th over that included four fours and two sixes. Suryakumar reached his third fifty of the series with two consecutive sixes.

Suryakumar was named player of the series after scoring 242 runs in five matches.

"As a bowling unit, we've got to find ways against very good batters – guys who deal in boundaries and sixes," Santner said about the improvements for the World Cup.

"Maybe it's about turning those big overs into 15 or 16, especially on flat pitches, knowing that even 230 can be chaseable."

Santner dismissed Suryakumar stumped, but Kishan reached his hundred off 42 balls with a six.

Kishan was dropped by Glenn Phillips on 84 before being dismissed by Jacob Duffy. His innings included six fours and 10 sixes.

Hardik Pandya scored 42 off 17 balls as India added 169 runs in the final 10 overs.