India, US committed to protect people from radical islamic terrorism: Trump

THE US President Donald Trump on Monday (24) said that India and the US are committed to defend their people from radical islamic terrorism.

Both nation are resolved to significantly expand defence ties and are working on a “fantastic” trade deal, he added.

Addressing a huge crowd at ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium, the US president, accompanied by his wife Melania and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talked about India’s great tradition of embracing individual freedom, rule of law, dignity of every human being and where people worship side-by-side in harmony.

Trump said his country will remain a “loyal” friend of India and called the Prime Minister an “exceptional leader” who works day and night for the country.

“India and the US are committed to fight terrorists and their ideology; that is why my government is working with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups,” Trump said.

He also announced that the two countries will firm up defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday (25) and that the US will become India’s premier defence partner.

“India and US have natural and enduring friendship. We are quickly revitalising our alliances all around world,” he said.

The US president also heaped praises on Modi, saying the Prime Minister is a “living proof” of what an Indian can achieve with hard work as Trump referred to his humble background as a tea-seller, who had a landslide win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While Welcoming Trump, Prime minister Modi said a “new history” is being created. He also praised Trump’s leadership in containing terrorism.

Visit of President Trump to India with his family shows strong ties between India and the US, said Modi.