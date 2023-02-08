Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

India: Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

It is considered to be the first such case in India.

Images instagrammed by Ziya Paval

By: Mohnish Singh

A Keralite transgender couple, who recently announced pregnancy, was blessed with a baby at a state-run hospital here on Wednesday, considered to be the first such case in the country.

“The baby was born by around 9.30 am through a Cesarean Section at the Government Medical College Hospital,” Ziya Paval, one of the trans partners, told PTI.

Both the baby and Zahhad, her partner who delivered the child, are doing well, Paval added.

However, the trans person declined to reveal the gender identity of the newborn and said they did not want to make it public right now.

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant “We are about to realise my dream of becoming a mother and his dream of becoming a father. An eight-month-old foetus is now in (Zahhad’s) belly… From what we came to know, this is the first trans man’s pregnancy in India…,” Paval had said in the Instagram post.

Paval and Zahhad have been together for the past three years.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Heywood drug dealer who had over 14,000 contacts on mobile phone jailed
News
Misconduct hearing for Metropolitan cop Shanoor Ali, accused of punching woman, to be held on…
News
UK’s financial regulator watching Adani Group-Elara links: Report
News
First Indian officer of US’ Milwaukee police retires
UK
Europe Snacks acquires Burts Snacks to boost growth in UK
News
£1.6m seized in Scots tax cheat case after thousands of cash-filled envelopes found at man’s…
News
Michael Vaughan set to be only charged person to appear at Yorkshire racism…
News
US: Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris’ husband, State of the Union moment goes…
News
India’s Adani mulls independent review after short-seller’s criticism
News
PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles
News
Vani Manja becomes country managing director of Boehringer Ingelheim UK
UK
Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to donate blood and save lives
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW