India's Diwali gift opens new chapter in UK relations

SOOTHING communal tensions in Britain by helping to boost economic prosperity is set to be India’s festival gift to the UK.

And, according to cabinet ministers, a vital role in making life better for everyone in Britain will be played by the “living bridge” of 2.5 million people of Indian origin who are considered key to the success of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Sir Keir Starmer, who has just returned from his first trip to India as prime minister, had intended hosting a Diwali reception at 10, Downing Street, on Monday (13). However, he had to fly to Egypt to join US president Donald Trump and other world leaders in signing the Gaza peace agreement.

Douglas Alexander, secretary of state for Scotland, who was part of the Starmer delegation to India, told guests at the reception: “My task this evening is a short and easy one, which is to share with you something of the spirit of the prime minister’s visit to India last week.

“We travelled with 127 business leaders, cultural leaders, university vice-chancellors, an extraordinary galaxy of British talent.”

He emphasised: “Unlike some visits that you are obliged to do in government, this felt generationally significant.”

Alexander, a veteran politician, added: “If you think of that living bridge, you think about the extraordinary potential for that partnership in future, and what it can do for both India and the United Kingdom, and also what together we can do for the world.

“It was one of those visits that will live long in my consciousness, not simply because of the warmth and strength of the relationship that it revealed – and the relationship is in genuinely good shape – but because it was pregnant with possibilities for the future.”

Starmer asked Steve Reed, secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, to stand in for him as the host.

Reed, whose brief also includes faith, lit the ceremonial lamp in a Downing Street where the portraits and ghosts of prime ministers past looked down genially on a staircase and a landing colourfully decorated for Diwali.

Sir Keir Starmer attends a Diwali event in Mumbai last Wednesday (8) www.easterneye.biz

This time, though, the mountains of sweets were missing in a more health-conscious era. Mango lassi was served.

Reed acknowledged that economic insecurity had aggravated communal tensions, but reasoned that the FTA would help by creating a more prosperous Britain.

He told Eastern Eye: “The British government is very excited about our deepening and strengthening relationship with India. There’s a big Indian diaspora community here in the United Kingdom. So, we have direct personal contacts with India and the Free Trade Agreement gives us much better trade and flow of goods and people between our two countries.

“And, with India now a rising giant economically, a real powerhouse of the coming century, it’s important for our prosperity in the UK, as well as India’s prosperity, that we strengthen trade between the two countries.”

He pointed out: “We’ve seen a reduction in tariffs that will allow goods to flow between our two countries much more freely – some real wins for the British economy.”

Reed, who represents Streatham and Croydon North in London, said: “I’ll give you a small example in my constituency.

“We have a lot of Indian restaurants, and for many years, the owners have been saying how difficult it is to get chefs. Now, there will be more visas for chefs to come in and keep making the food that, frankly, all of us in the UK like to eat. That’s a great benefit, culturally and socially and economically.”

On reducing communal tensions indirectly through the FTA, Reed said: “It’s undoubtedly true that there’s economic insecurity. That’s been the case for over 10 years now, and as a new government, we can’t fix it overnight. It will take time to fix it, and people have a right to express their views about that.

“What people do not have a right to do is to intimidate other people, spread hatred, promote aggression against minority communities, or, frankly, anybody else. So the government is taking steps to make sure that where there are protests or people expressing their views, they do it in a way that is acting within the law, not outside the law. We will not accept intimidation against any community in this country.

“And long term, we know this country does best when we all come together and we work together. We have a shared interest. This country is a very diverse country now, but we all have a shared interest in Britain prospering and our economy growing stronger. The Free Trade Agreement with India is one way of doing that.”

Reed was introduced by Seema Malhotra, the MP for Feltham and Heston: “As someone of Hindu faith and Indian heritage, I’m proud to be a member of parliament in one of the most diverse constituencies in Britain, and indeed, to be a minister for equalities and minister at the Foreign Office.

“The bonds between Britain and India are woven through families like ours, through shared traditions and enterprise. We saw those bonds renewed and strengthened in the recent visit by our prime minister to India.

“The visit also reaffirmed how vital our living bridge, the Indian diaspora, is to the friendship between our two nations.”

Reed told guests: “Just a few days ago, the prime minister lit a diya at a special event in Mumbai held in the lead up to Diwali to celebrate the shared history, common values and deep cultural bonds that unite our two nations.”

He suggested the spirit of Diwali had been witnessed in Gaza: “Sir Keir Starmer, our prime minister, is in Egypt on this historic day, attending the international summit where a peace plan at last for Gaza has been signed.

“Now I believe the message of Diwali, light overcoming darkness, of hope, of unity, resonates all the more deeply with so many of us at this particular moment in our planet’s history.”

He also dealt with the issue of the Union and St George’s flags being hijacked by the far right: “Just a few weeks ago, the prime minister shared his vision for the future of our country at the Labour party conference in Liverpool.

The British prime minister with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Mumbai last Thursday (9) www.easterneye.biz

“At its heart was a call for national renewal, for a Britain built for all of us, underpinned by the values of decency and patriotism, because that’s how we bring the country together and build a Britain for all, where every community is respected and difference is celebrated under our one national flag.”

In his speech, Alexander had said: “It is a huge tribute to the prime minister of the strength of the personal relationship that has been built with prime minister [Narendra] Modi. It was great for me to observe, both in formal meetings and in informal settings, the strength of that personal relationship.

“Secondly, it was an important economic endeavour, not just to celebrate the trade deal that was agreed at the end of July, but to focus on the implementation and utilisation of that deal. Trade deals are great to secure, but they must never lie on the shelf. They must be living, breathing entities. And that was the work we were carrying forward with a range of British companies like British Telecom, Diageo, Rolls-Royce, extraordinary, large and small, British businesses, determined to seize the opportunities of that relationship.

“India is a 21st superpower in the making. It is already the most populous country on earth. It’s the fourth largest economy in the world. We travelled to Mumbai – Delhi, of course, has a lot of history – but Mumbai has an extraordinary future. And it was a focused visit, relentlessly focused on the future of that relationship and all that we can do.

“However strong the relationship that the prime minister and the government have established with the government of India, however strong the relationships people to people – that living bridge that Seema spoke so eloquently of – I genuinely believe there is even more that we can do together in the future.

“If you had been on that trip, you wouldn’t need my words to convince you that we are determined to build on very strong foundations, and the possibilities for the future are huge and exciting.”

Lord Jitesh Gadhia, a non-executive member of the Court of the Bank of England and a non-executive director at Rolls-Royce Holdings and at the leading housebuilder, Taylor Wimpey, was on the trip with Starmer. Gadhia summed up for Eastern Eye: “The visit marked a strategic milestone in UK-India relations building on the landmark trade deal signed at Chequers in July. One of the key objectives of the mission was to turbocharge economic and business ties, taking full advantage of lower tariffs and improved market access between the two countries.

“The state of Maharashtra, led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, went out its way to welcome Keir Starmer and his delegation. Virtually the whole of Mumbai was plastered with posters of Keir Starmer alongside large billboards of him with Narendra Modi. It was apparent from the bilateral discussions that the two leaders have developed a close working relationship based on a modern partnership of equals, which sets aside any colonial baggage and looks forward to the future – building shared prosperity and security for both nations.”

Gadhia added: “The UK and India are natural partners – analogous to the historic ‘special relationship’ between UK and US. In effect, the UK has two special geopolitical relationships in the 21st century – one to the west, stretching across the Atlantic, and the other to the east touching the Indian Ocean.

“The UK sits in the middle of this strategic axis which continues to give it greater relevance on the world stage than it might otherwise enjoy.”