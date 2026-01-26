EU leaders attend India Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal

EUROPEAN Union leaders joined India’s Republic Day parade as guests of honour on Monday, a day before New Delhi and Brussels are expected to seal a free trade agreement.

Military bands and horse and camel cavalry units took part in the parade in New Delhi. Fighter jets flew overhead, and India’s military equipment was displayed.

“The occasion inspires us in our collective resolve to build a developed India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said before the parade.

The parade also featured Indian air defence systems, including missiles and drones, which were used during the four-day conflict with Pakistan last year.

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the event. Their visit comes ahead of an EU-India summit on Tuesday, when the two sides are expected to announce a free trade deal and a security partnership.

India and the European Union have been working on a trade agreement for more than a decade. Talks gained momentum last year after trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Republic Day marks the adoption of India’s constitution in 1950. The parade is held along a colonial-era boulevard that houses key government buildings.

The annual parade also includes floats from Indian states highlighting the country’s diversity.

India is expected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy this year, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund.

Bilateral trade in goods between India and the European Union reached 120 billion euros ($139 billion) in 2024, according to EU data. This marked an increase of nearly 90 per cent over the past decade. Trade in services stood at 60 billion euros ($69 billion).

The trade pact is expected to help both sides expand market access amid US tariffs and Chinese export controls.

The European Union views India as a key market, while New Delhi sees the bloc as an important source of technology and investment to support infrastructure development and job creation.