Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India cuts consumption taxes, simplifies structure into two slabs

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure would be simplified from four slabs to two, with reductions across several sectors.

Nirmala Sitharaman

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure would be simplified from four slabs to two, with reductions across several sectors. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 05, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA announced a major cut in consumption taxes on Wednesday, days after the United States imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods.

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure would be simplified from four slabs to two, with reductions across several sectors. In some cases, levies have been reduced by more than half.

The tax changes will make a range of consumer goods, including soap bars and motorbikes, cheaper. However, the move could add pressure on government finances.

The announcement comes after US president Donald Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on imports from India, raising concerns of a slowdown.

Sitharaman said the GST cuts were not linked to the tariff issue. "These reforms have been planned for a long time," she said.

India's prime minister Narendra Modi welcomed the measures. "The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses," his office said in a social media statement.

The revised system removes tax on insurance premiums, including life and health coverage. Levies on motorbikes and small cars have been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

A finance ministry note also said dozens of life-saving drugs will now be tax exempt.


india economygst reformstax cutsnarendra modinirmala sitharamantrump tariffsgst

Related News

Asda tech overhaul
Business

Asda boss hails tech overhaul as key to revival despite sales slump

Relatives of jailed Briton appeal to UK minister in AgustaWestland row
Business

Relatives of jailed Briton appeal to UK minister in AgustaWestland row

Blackburn loses Issa empire as brothers move EG Group to US
Business

Blackburn loses Issa empire as brothers move EG Group to US

Migrant hotel workers call off strike after reaching agreement
Business

Migrant hotel workers call off strike after reaching agreement

More For You

Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms includes India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm, with more than 500 million users. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Jio IPO planned for mid-2026, AI unit announced with Meta and Google

RELIANCE Industries plans to take its telecom and digital arm, Jio Platforms, public by mid-2026, chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday. The announcement sets a new timeline for the long-awaited IPO of a business analysts value at over $100 billion.

At its annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance also announced the launch of an artificial intelligence unit in partnership with Google and Meta.

Keep ReadingShow less
JLR-Getty

A logo is pictured outside a Jaguar Land Rover new car show room in Tonbridge, south east England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK car exports to US rebound after trade deal

UK VEHICLE exports to the United States rose in July after a new trade deal between London and Washington reduced tariffs, industry data showed on Thursday.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), exports increased 6.8 per cent in July to nearly 10,000 units, following three consecutive months of decline.

Keep ReadingShow less
enforcement directorate

The Enforcement Directorate searches were conducted at locations linked to the Gupta brothers, Piyoosh Goyal of World Window Group, and entities such as Sahara Computers and ITJ Retails Pvt Ltd.

Getty Images

India agency acts on South Africa request in Gupta brothers probe

INDIA's financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at locations connected to the Gupta brothers of South Africa and their associates in a money laundering case.

The action followed a Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) received by India from South Africa in connection with the "state capture scam," reported PTI quoting sources.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump and Modi

Donald Trump speaks with the press as he meets with Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House on February 13, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump’s doubling of tariffs on Indian imports takes effect

Highlights

  • US tariffs on Indian imports rise to as much as 50 per cent
  • Nearly 55 per cent of India’s $87bn exports to US could be affected
  • Exporters warn of job losses and call for loan moratoriums
  • India says support measures will be offered to affected exporters

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s doubling of tariffs on Indian imports took effect on Wednesday, raising duties on some shipments to as much as 50 per cent. The move escalates trade tensions between India and the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Surat-diamond-Reuters

Craftsmen work on diamonds at a diamond processing unit in Surat, India, August 15, 2025. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tariff surge threatens one-third of India’s diamond exports

THE SURAT Diamond Bourse, billed as the world's largest office complex and bigger than the Pentagon, remains largely empty with only a few traders working.

Business has slowed, and the outlook is uncertain.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us