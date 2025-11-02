Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India sees Rs 1.96 trillion GST collection in October amid festive demand

After refunds, the government’s net tax collections stood at Rs 1.69 trillion (£14.45 billion), which is 0.6 per cent more than in October 2024, it said.

GST

Officials said the full impact of these tax reductions on state revenues will become clear in the coming month, as GST is collected with a time lag. (Representational image: iStock)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 02, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

India collected Rs 1.96 trillion (£16.76 billion) in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) in October, about 5 per cent higher than the same month last year, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

After refunds, the government’s net tax collections stood at Rs 1.69 trillion (£14.45 billion), which is 0.6 per cent more than in October 2024, it said.

The government recently reduced taxes on several goods, including shampoo and small cars. The tax cuts took effect from September 22, coinciding with the start of the festival season in India.

Officials said the full impact of these tax reductions on state revenues will become clear in the coming month, as GST is collected with a time lag.

“The higher gross GST collections reflect a strong festive season and higher demand … It is a positive indicator of how both consumption and compliance are moving in the right direction,” said Abhishek Jain, a partner at KPMG.

festive demandgovernment financegst collectionindia economytax revenue

Related News

reliance-walt-disney-merger-india
Business

Google to give free Gemini AI access to all Reliance Jio users

Indian gold investment
Featured

Indian gold investment demand surges despite price rally

N Chandrasekaran
Business

India's Tata Group hit by internal power struggle among trustees

More For You

Narayana Health enters UK market through Practice Plus Group acquisition

The acquisition brings 12 hospitals and surgical centres under Narayana Health’s umbrella, specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery.

Getty Images

Narayana Health enters UK market through Practice Plus Group acquisition

Highlights

  • Narayana Health acquires Practice Plus Group’s 12 UK hospitals and surgical centres.
  • Deal positions Indian healthcare provider among top three in India by revenue
  • Group plans 1,400 new beds across six greenfield hospitals in India within 30 months.

Narayana Health, one of India’s largest healthcare providers founded by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, has acquired UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals, marking its entry into the British healthcare market.

The acquisition brings 12 hospitals and surgical centres under Narayana Health’s umbrella, specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery. Practice Plus Group, the fifth largest private hospital group in the UK, performs approximately 80,000 surgeries annually.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us