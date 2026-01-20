India 'central' to UK’s £40bn international education strategy

INDIA has been identified as a priority focus country in the UK’s new International Education Strategy, unveiled on Tuesday (20), as Britain seeks to grow the value of its education exports to £40 billion a year by 2030.

As part of the strategy, a new Education Sector Action Group has been set up to work alongside the International Education Champion, UK universities, colleges and schools to remove trade barriers and expand Britain’s education and skills offer in high-growth markets.

The revised approach removes targets for overseas student recruitment by UK institutions, shifting the emphasis towards growing education exports abroad, including through international campuses.

“The International Education Champion, Professor Sir Steve Smith, will continue to remove barriers to education partnerships by engaging with his current focus countries of India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam,” the strategy document said.

Brazil, Mexico and Pakistan have also been identified as emerging economies on his agenda to broaden the global reach of the UK’s “world-class” education sector.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said expanding overseas would allow education providers to diversify income, strengthen global partnerships and extend access to UK education while supporting domestic economic growth.

“By expanding overseas, our universities, colleges and education providers can diversify income, strengthen global partnerships and give millions more access to a world-class UK education on their doorstep, all while boosting growth at home,” she said.

The strategy highlights the University of Southampton as a key case study, noting its distinction as the first foreign university to establish a campus in India under the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

Its Gurugram campus, positioned as a centre for research, innovation and teaching, has been described as a “significant achievement”, alongside nine new British university campuses announced by prime ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer in October last year.

Minister for Trade Chris Bryant said education exports were already a major success story for Britain.

“We are on track to grow the sector to £40bn by 2030, powered by world-leading providers driving digital learning, AI-enabled innovation and future skills development,” he said.

“With a world-class system and deep international partnerships, the UK is exceptionally well placed to expand its global footprint and ensure its education continues to set standards worldwide.”

Beyond economic growth, the strategy also aims to strengthen Britain’s global soft power by deepening long-term international relationships through education.

The Department for Education (DfE) said British universities count more than 50 current world leaders among their alumni, underlining the lasting global influence of UK education.

According to official estimates, international students contribute around £560 in benefits for every UK citizen.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office minister Baroness Jennifer Chapman said generations of world leaders, scientists and cultural figures had benefited from UK education, creating enduring partnerships between countries.

“Through this ambitious strategy, we will grow education exports and work with our diplomatic network and the British Council to strengthen education systems around the world,” she said.

The government added that universities would face “toughened” compliance standards, with institutions failing to meet them subject to measures including recruitment caps and licence revocation.

The strategy also reiterates that international student recruitment will remain aligned with the UK’s migration and visa framework, maintaining the integrity of the Graduate Route, or post-study work offer, with “firm action” promised against breaches of student visa rules.

(PTI)