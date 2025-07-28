Skip to content
 
India bans streaming platforms that feature 'pornographic content'

Apps were accused of uploading soft porn under the guise of web series with no regulation, storyline, or viewer warnings.

Logos of ULLU ALTT and Desiflix banned after government crackdown

Screengrabs
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 28, 2025
Highlights:

• 25 OTT platforms including ULLU, ALTT, and Desiflix blocked by Indian government.
• Action taken under IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women Act.
• Content flagged for sexually explicit scenes with no storyline or social relevance.
• Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and NCW welcomed the crackdown.

In a major digital crackdown, the Indian government has blocked 25 OTT platforms, including ULLU, ALTT, and Desiflix, for allegedly streaming obscene and pornographic content under the guise of erotic web shows. The action follows repeated warnings and violations of Indian laws such as the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The ban affects 26 websites and 14 mobile apps, which were found to be in serious violation of the IT Rules, 2021. Platforms were accused of publishing sexually explicit content with little to no narrative or artistic value, raising concerns about their accessibility to minors and the portrayal of women in objectionable contexts.

  India blocks OTT apps over complaints of obscene content and law violationsScreengrab


What prompted the OTT platform ban?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) acted following multiple complaints and reports from civil society organisations and government bodies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), and the National Commission for Women (NCW). These platforms were flagged for releasing soft porn disguised as adult drama series with no regulation or viewer restrictions.

The government said that content often included prolonged nudity and scenes of a sexual nature, sometimes within inappropriate or sensitive contexts like familial relationships. Authorities stated that such material lacked narrative structure, character development, or any underlying message, making it a direct violation of digital content guidelines.

  Government order leads to blackout of 25 OTT platforms streaming adult contentScreengrab


Which OTT apps were banned and why?

Among the blocked platforms are some of India’s well-known names in the erotic entertainment space, such as:
ULLU
ALTT (a subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms)
Desiflix
Big Shots App
Boomex
NeonX VIP
MoodX
Triflicks
Feneo
Mojflix

These platforms were accused of repeatedly circumventing guidelines by re-uploading edited or previously flagged content. Reports also highlighted that some of these platforms operated multiple mirror domains to escape regulatory scrutiny.

The apps violated provisions under Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), Section 67A (sexually explicit content), and Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code. Several also breached the 1986 Act meant to prevent indecent representation of women.

What did leaders and organisations say about the move?

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who had raised concerns about explicit content on apps like ULLU and ALTT, welcomed the ban. "Had been talking about these two apps in particular... glad the government finally paid heed," she posted on X.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of ULLU's House Arrest web series, starring Ajaz Khan, after a controversial clip went viral in May. The commission slammed the platform’s depiction of women and called for regulatory intervention.

 

Has this happened before?

This is not the first action taken against OTT apps in India. In March 2024, the government blocked 18 OTT platforms and associated domains for similar violations. Platforms such as Prime Play, Hunters, and Voovi were among those banned at the time. Despite warnings, several resumed operations using new domain names or hosting sites outside India.

In response, the government has now ordered Internet Service Providers to permanently block access to these platforms in India.

