Asian taxi driver attacked in Dublin, police investigate assault

By Vivek MishraAug 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
AN ASIAN taxi driver who has lived in Ireland for over 23 years was attacked in Dublin, prompting a police investigation.

Lakhvir Singh, in his 40s, said he picked up two men in their 20s on Friday night and dropped them at Poppintree in Ballymun. Upon arrival, the men opened the door and hit him twice on the head with a bottle before fleeing. They reportedly shouted, “Go back to your own country.”

“In 10 years I’ve never seen anything like this happen,” Singh told Dublin Live. “I’m really scared now and I’m off the road at the moment. It will be very hard to go back. My children are really scared,” he said.

A police spokesperson said Singh was taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. “Gardaí are investigating an assault reported to have occurred in Poppintree, Ballymun, Dublin 11 at approximately 11:45 pm on Friday, 1st August 2025. A man, aged in his 40s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injury. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

The incident came hours after the Indian Embassy issued an advisory urging Indian citizens in Ireland to take safety precautions following recent attacks in Dublin.

“There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently,” the advisory stated. “The embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned in Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours,” it said. The embassy provided emergency contact details as 0899423734 and cons.dublin@mea.gov.in.

The advisory followed the attack on a 40-year-old Indian man at Parkhill Road in Tallaght on 19 July. Locals described it as “mindless, racist violence.” Gardaí opened an investigation into the case, and Indian Ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra expressed shock over the incident.

“Regarding the recent incident of physical attack on an Indian national that happened in Tallaght, Dublin, the embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistance is being offered. The embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard,” the embassy said in a social media post.

Local residents held a Stand Against Racism protest to condemn what was described as a “vicious racist attack” and to show solidarity with migrants.

Last week, Dr Santosh Yadav wrote on LinkedIn about what he called a “brutal, unprovoked racist attack.” The entrepreneur said six teenagers attacked him from behind as he walked to his apartment in Dublin.

“This is not an isolated incident. Racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities are surging across Dublin — on buses, in housing estates, and on public streets. Yet, the government is silent. There is no action being taken against these perpetrators. They run free and are emboldened to attack again,” Yadav wrote.

Fine Gael party Councillor for Tallaght South, Baby Pereppadan, said, “People need to understand that many Indian people moving to Ireland are here on work permits, to study and work in the healthcare sector or in IT and so on, providing critical skills.”

(With inputs from PTI)

