Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Idris Elba debuts Madame Tussauds waxwork in the suit he wore for King Charles

Madame Tussauds London reveals the figure with Elba’s Christian Louboutin shoes and youth campaign links.

Idris Elba debuts Madame Tussauds waxwork in the suit he wore for King Charles

Idris Elba stands beside his first Madame Tussauds wax figure

Instagram Screengrabs/madametussauds
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Dec 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Idris Elba’s first waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.
  • Figure wears suit from his July 2024 meeting with King Charles.
  • Patent Christian Louboutin shoes donated by Elba complete the look.
  • Waxwork displayed in the attraction’s Awards Party zone with other stars.
  • Elba called the process “surreal” and compared it to preparing for a movie role.

Idris Elba has described seeing his waxwork at Madame Tussauds London as “surreal”, marking the actor’s first figure at the Baker Street attraction. The Hackney-born star’s likeness wears the suit he donned while meeting King Charles in July 2024, along with a pair of patent Christian Louboutin shoes donated by Elba himself.

Idris Elba stands beside his first Madame Tussauds wax figure Instagram Screengrabs/madametussauds


Why Idris Elba’s waxwork is special

The 53-year-old actor worked closely with the museum’s artists for months to create the figure. He said the process was “not dissimilar to prepping for a movie role,” focusing on getting every detail right, from facial expression to costume. Elba described the unveiling as “amazing” and a “full circle moment,” adding that it felt like part of him would always remain in London.


What the figure wears

Elba’s figure sports a long-sleeve version of the monochrome blue Eve of Winston suit he wore to the King’s event last year. Completing the ensemble are patent Christian Louboutin dress shoes, which Elba donated specifically for the waxwork.

The outfit highlights the actor’s attention to detail, and the museum praised his collaboration as “invaluable” in achieving an accurate likeness. Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said it was a “privilege” to create the figure in the city where Elba grew up.

Idris Elba stands beside his first Madame Tussauds wax figure Instagram Screengrabs/madametussauds


Where fans can see it

From 19 December 2025, the waxwork stands in the Awards Party zone at Madame Tussauds London. Visitors can see it alongside figures including Robert Pattinson, Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dwayne Johnson and Lady Gaga.

Fans admire the new waxwork figure of Robert Pattinson at Madame Tussauds Getty Images


Elba’s wider work

Elba is known for his roles in The Wire and Luther, and more recently appeared in the apocalyptic thriller A House of Dynamite and Disney’s Zootopia 2. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 for his services to drama. Elba also leads the Don’t Stop Your Future campaign, launched in 2024 to raise awareness about youth violence and knife crime. He has met King Charles twice to discuss creating positive opportunities for young people.

The waxwork captures the actor at a moment of recognition and reflects both his career and his commitment to London, giving visitors a chance to see the star up close, even when he is away from the city.

christian louboutin shoes london madame tussauds waxwork unveiling idris elba

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Riz Ahmed’s 'Hamlet' trailer drops murder suspicion into a South Asian business dynasty

Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet trailer exposes a South Asian family empire in crisis

Youtube Screengrabs/Universal Pictures UK

Riz Ahmed’s 'Hamlet' trailer drops murder suspicion into a South Asian business dynasty

Highlights:

  • Hamlet trailer lands with Riz Ahmed in the lead role
  • Film sets Shakespeare inside a wealthy British South Asian family
  • Directed by Aneil Karia and in cinemas 6 February 2025
  • Cast includes Morfydd Clark, Joe Alwyn, Sheeba Chadha and Art Malik

Riz Ahmed has entered Hamlet in a way British cinema has not quite seen. The new Hamlet trailer has been released by Universal, giving the first proper look at Aneil Karia’s modern take on Shakespeare and placing the story inside a British South Asian business empire. It is due in cinemas on 6 February, and the footage shows a tense, controlled Ahmed moving through grief, suspicion and family power.

The film teams Ahmed and Karia again after The Long Goodbye, which won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short. That success informs this production. This is the first time a major UK studio release has grounded Hamlet within a South Asian household for a wide audience.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us