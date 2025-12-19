Idris Elba debuts Madame Tussauds waxwork in the suit he wore for King Charles

Highlights:

Idris Elba’s first waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

Figure wears suit from his July 2024 meeting with King Charles.

Patent Christian Louboutin shoes donated by Elba complete the look.

Waxwork displayed in the attraction’s Awards Party zone with other stars.

Elba called the process “surreal” and compared it to preparing for a movie role.

Idris Elba has described seeing his waxwork at Madame Tussauds London as “surreal”, marking the actor’s first figure at the Baker Street attraction. The Hackney-born star’s likeness wears the suit he donned while meeting King Charles in July 2024, along with a pair of patent Christian Louboutin shoes donated by Elba himself.

Idris Elba stands beside his first Madame Tussauds wax figure Instagram Screengrabs/madametussauds





Why Idris Elba’s waxwork is special

The 53-year-old actor worked closely with the museum’s artists for months to create the figure. He said the process was “not dissimilar to prepping for a movie role,” focusing on getting every detail right, from facial expression to costume. Elba described the unveiling as “amazing” and a “full circle moment,” adding that it felt like part of him would always remain in London.





What the figure wears

Elba’s figure sports a long-sleeve version of the monochrome blue Eve of Winston suit he wore to the King’s event last year. Completing the ensemble are patent Christian Louboutin dress shoes, which Elba donated specifically for the waxwork.

The outfit highlights the actor’s attention to detail, and the museum praised his collaboration as “invaluable” in achieving an accurate likeness. Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said it was a “privilege” to create the figure in the city where Elba grew up.

Idris Elba stands beside his first Madame Tussauds wax figure Instagram Screengrabs/madametussauds





Where fans can see it

From 19 December 2025, the waxwork stands in the Awards Party zone at Madame Tussauds London. Visitors can see it alongside figures including Robert Pattinson, Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dwayne Johnson and Lady Gaga.

Fans admire the new waxwork figure of Robert Pattinson at Madame Tussauds Getty Images





Elba’s wider work

Elba is known for his roles in The Wire and Luther, and more recently appeared in the apocalyptic thriller A House of Dynamite and Disney’s Zootopia 2. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 for his services to drama. Elba also leads the Don’t Stop Your Future campaign, launched in 2024 to raise awareness about youth violence and knife crime. He has met King Charles twice to discuss creating positive opportunities for young people.

The waxwork captures the actor at a moment of recognition and reflects both his career and his commitment to London, giving visitors a chance to see the star up close, even when he is away from the city.