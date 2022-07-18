How often should you reapply sunscreen to safeguard your skin?

Sunburn is caused by exposure to UVB radiation and burning can take place in as little as five to 10 minutes.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

As temperatures soar in the UK due to the ongoing heatwave, Britons are advised to consistently reapply sun cream. So, how often should you apply sun cream?

Sunscreen should be reapplied liberally and frequently, and according to the cream manufacturer’s instructions, advises the NHS. Additionally, if you are planning on being out in the sun, long enough to risk sunburn, sunscreen should be applied twice – 30 minutes before going out and just before going out.

Also, according to Victoria Evans, education manager at Dermalogica, you should apply sunscreen every two hours and avoid sitting outdoors for long periods during peak temperatures.

Victoria told the Express, “Sunburn is caused by exposure to UVB radiation and burning can take place in as little as five to 10 minutes.

“The face, neck and trunk are two to four times more sensitive than the limbs and will burn more readily.

“It’s important to note that all skins can burn and you should wear SPF consistently to prevent this.”

Green People, the organic beauty brand in the UK states that you should apply sunscreen even while you are indoors. Information on the website cites that the most effective way to protect your skin from sunlight is to apply sunscreen when outside. It is also recommended to apply sunscreen whenever you’re sitting by glass windows and to reapply the sunscreen every 2-3 hours.

Victoria explains, “Apply SPF 30 to 50 approximately 30 minutes before exposure and reapply every 90 minutes.

“Apply generously to ensure even coverage.”

She goes on to warn that sunburnt skin should not be exposed to further sun, even if a high SPF has been applied.

She adds, “Skin needs to repair itself and will need a few days to recover.”

There are two types of UV rays that sun cream can block out, though some sun creams can only block out one or the other. The role of sun cream is to work like a protective layer on your skin, to stop the UV rays before they can reach the skin and cause skin damage.

Ultraviolet A (UVA) is associated with skin aging and pigmentation. It can also cause skin cancer while ultraviolet B (UVB) is known to cause sunburn and is linked to skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma, reports the Express.

According to the NHS, it’s best not to rely on just sunscreen alone to protect your skin. Wearing suitable attire and staying in the shade is also recommended – especially when the sun is at its hottest.

Also, ensure that the sunscreen you are applying has a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 to protect against UVB and at least 4-star UVA protection.