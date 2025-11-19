Hasubhai Nagrecha donates £10 million to world’s largest old age home in Gujarat

In a landmark act of diaspora philanthropy, the London-based community stalwart Hasubhai Nagrecha has donated ₹108 crore (approximately £10 million) towards the development of what will become the world’s largest old age home in Rajkot, Gujarat.



In recognition of this extraordinary gesture and to commemorate the values of their late family patriarch, the project will now be renamed “Vinubhai Bachubhai Nagrecha Bhavan”, honouring Vinubhai Nagrecha (19 July 1945 – 22 April 2024) — a visionary entrepreneur and revered community figure.

A legacy of compassion, culture and community

Vinubhai Nagrecha was widely admired across the UK, Africa and India for his humility, integrity and lifelong commitment to uplifting society. From their modest beginnings in Gujarat, the Nagrecha family journeyed through Uganda before settling in the UK, carrying with them strong cultural and philanthropic values.

After Vinubhai’s passing last year, his younger brother, Hasubhai Nagrecha, alongside their sister Umiben Radia, resolved to fulfil his final wishes by supporting a major humanitarian project in his honour.

Community members fondly describe the two brothers as a “modern-day Ram–Lakshman duo” — inseparable in purpose and united in their dedication to service.

Sister Umiben reflected: “Vinubhai was the soul of seva, shraddha and santosh. He will always remain with us through his honesty, values and caring nature. We are simply following his footsteps to serve humanity at large.”

Hasubhai added with emotion: “We cannot fill his shoes, but we will try our very best to carry forward his legacy — to promote culture, strengthen the community and serve humanity.”

Sadbhavana Trust speaks: A vision rooted in service

Vijay Dobariya, founder of the Manav Seva Charitable Trust — the organisation behind Sadbhavana Vrudhashram — expressed profound gratitude: “This is not just a donation; it is a pledge to a greater dream — to provide dignity, shelter and care to thousands of elders. With Hasubhai’s generosity, Vinubhai’s values will resonate in every corner of this institution.”

Mital Khetani, Adviser to Sadbhavana Trust, added: “We are deeply grateful to Hasubhai Nagrecha. This contribution brings us significantly closer to realising a world-class model of elderly care for the entire nation.”

A grand vision for Rajkot

The upcoming Vinubhai Bachubhai Nagrecha Bhavan will redefine elderly care in India:

Spread across 30 acres along the Rajkot–Jamnagar highway

Featuring 7 towers, each 11 storeys high

Over 1,400 rooms designed to provide lifelong, free care

Capacity to house 5,000 senior citizens, including those who are childless, ill, or bedridden

Open to all communities, castes and religions

Facilities to include a temple, community hall, library, yoga and exercise rooms, dispensary, landscaped gardens and recreational spaces

To meet the total project cost of ₹300 crore, the Sadbhavna Trust is going to host a grand Ram Katha by Morari Bapu, beginning in Mumbai on 21 November 2025. Funds will be raised through large-scale public crowdfunding.

Meanwhile, the existing Sadbhavana Old Age Home in Rajkot already supports 650 elderly residents, many of whom require intensive care — reflecting the Trust’s longstanding commitment to seva.

Philanthropy that bridges continents

The Vinubhai Nagrecha family’s contribution is a powerful example of the global Gujarati community’s tradition of giving. Their charitable initiatives span cultures and continents — from supporting cultural activities in London, such as the Hariben Bachubhai Nagrecha Hall, to impactful contributions in India and Africa.

In October 2023, the Nagrecha Charitable Trust donated £100,000 to the UK’s NHS for medical research and development. At the time, Vinubhai had said: “We always make every possible effort to strengthen our culture, community and the nation we live in. NHS staff work tirelessly for us. It is our duty to support the support system of the nation.”

A monument to humanity and heritage

Renaming Sadbhavana Vrudhashram as Vinubhai Bachubhai Nagrecha Bhavan is far more than a symbolic gesture — it is a commitment to uphold a legacy built on values, service and compassion.

Through this historic contribution, the Nagrecha family — now led by Hasubhai and supported by Umiben, fulfilling his elder brother’s dream — are not only constructing a monumental institution but also strengthening a tradition of philanthropy that binds generations, communities and continents.

This is philanthropy at its finest: rooted in heritage, guided by purpose, and dedicated to serving humanity.