Gunmen kill four female aid workers in northwest Pakistan - EasternEye
Trending Now
gunman killer shooting. light and shadow

Gunmen kill four female aid workers in northwest Pakistan

Four female aid workers were gunned down on Monday in a restive part of northwestern Pakistan, police said, as a fresh wave of extremist violence rattles the Afghan borderlands.



The aid workers were ambushed by two gunmen as they were driving through a village in North Waziristan district, according to local police chief Shafiullah Gandapur, who said just one passenger survived the assault.

“No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far but it was surely an act of terrorism,” he told AFP.

Gandapur said the aid workers were affiliated with a programme run by a local institute to develop household skills for women.



The incident and death toll was confirmed by Rasul Khan, another local police official.

The so-called tribal areas along the Afghan border remain notorious for the availability of cheap guns, drugs and smuggled goods.

The region was once home to a wide array of jihadist groups and was a focal point in the global war on terror.



Attacks have decreased in recent years following a series of military offensives against homegrown and foreign militants.

In 2014, the army launched a massive operation to wipe out militant bases in North Waziristan aimed at ending a near decade-long insurgency that cost thousands of lives.

But militant groups are still able to carry out sporadic, isolated assaults.



A recent surge in attacks targeting security forces along the Afghan border has sparked fears that jihadist groups may be regrouping.












Most Popular

Rishi Sunak plans new tech vsas to boost UK fintech

NHS to open 40 mental health support hubs for staff across the UK

Issa brothers to purchase Caffè Nero's loans worth £180m

Morningstar owner donates £500,000 to help Covid-19 victims in India

Vijender Singh to return to ring next month, opponent to be announced soon



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×