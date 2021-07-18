Website Logo
  Sunday, July 18, 2021
News

Greater Manchester police officer charged with string of sexual assaults

Representational image by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

A Greater Manchester police officer, who once led a cadet squad, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and distributing an indecent image of a child.

 

PC Adnan Ali, who previously ran the Trafford Volunteer Police Cadets, has also been also been charged with a string of misconduct in public office offences following a report he had abused his position for a sexual purpose. The officer was arrested for the first time in October 2018  after the allegation was investigated by the force’s major incident team under the direction and control of the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), Greater Manchester police said on Friday (16).

 

The 34-year-old was reported to be later arrested multiple times over misconduct in public office and distributing an indecent image.

 

Overall, he has been charged with 15 counts of misconduct in a public office, five counts of sexual assault and distributing an indecent image of a child.

Ali will appear before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on 5 August 2021.

Assistant Chief Constable Nicky Porter said: “I understand charges of this nature towards a Greater Manchester Police Officer will cause concern amongst the public, particularly with those who are involved in the Trafford Volunteer Police Cadets scheme.”

“I want to offer assurances that we have worked closely with the IOPC on the investigation and a review of the cadet scheme was launched immediately following the initial report. We have and will continue to provide specialist support to all those affected by this case.”

 

